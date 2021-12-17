Turkish lira drops to new low, prompting bank to intervene





Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved A roasted chestnut seller speaks with customers in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, December 16, 2021. The Central Bank of Turkey again cut a key interest rate on Thursday despite soaring consumer prices making it difficult the purchase of food and other staples, sending the country’s currency to record lows against the US dollar. The bank’s monetary policy committee said it was cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, although inflation was at 21%, official data showed. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

ANKARA Turkey’s currency collapsed to a new all-time low against the dollar on Friday, a day after the central bank cut a key interest rate again despite soaring consumer prices, a move in line with the unconventional economic policy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The fall of the pound prompted the central bank to intervene by selling more foreign currency. It was the fifth intervention by banks in recent weeks in an attempt to support the pound. The pound hit a new record low of 17.14 against the dollar before the bank intervened and the currency recouped some of its losses on Friday. Still, it was about 5% weaker against the US dollar at Thursday’s close. The besieged Turkish currency has lost 55% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. The central bank said on Thursday it had announced that it was cutting the key rate from 15% to 14% even as inflation hit a staggering 21%. The bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September even as most other domestic banks have raised interest rates to dampen high inflation. A d Erdogan, who has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, advocated low borrowing costs to boost Turkey’s economy, boost growth, exports and jobs. The weakening pound pushes prices higher, making imports, fuel and consumer goods more expensive. Many people in this country of over 83 million people struggle to buy food and meet other basic needs.

