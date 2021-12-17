Saudi Prince Mohammed becomes uncrowned king amid concerns over his father’s failing health





Riyadh: With growing concerns about the health of King Salman, almost 86, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 36, is in charge of presidential meetings and receiving dignitaries, with the king rarely making public appearances and becoming the uncrowned king of Saudi Arabia. While Prince Mohammed has been seen as the de facto leader since his appointment as heir to the throne in June 2017, his growing importance has never been more evident than when he met French President Emmanuel Macron in early December and led the Gulf Cooperation Council summit. Tuesday. Read also – Saudi Crown Prince calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over Kashmir

King Salman, who usually leads the annual meeting after warm hugs and friendly handshakes, was absent. “The idea that a crown prince is the de facto ruler of the country, meeting foreign presidents and chairing summits, has only happened before when Saudi kings were not in good health,” Yasmine Farouk said. , from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. AFP. Also Read – Donald Trump Says He Will Ask Saudi King About Journalist Khashoggi

“What is new is that there is now national and media acceptance of an even more important parallel role for the Crown Prince even when King Salman is in full charge.” Also Read – Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Breaks Down While Visiting Moscow, Twitter Filled With Hilarious Reactions

Since the Covid-19 epidemic, King Salman has resided in Neom, a futuristic development on the Red Sea.

His last meeting with a foreign official in Riyadh was in March 2020, when he met with then-British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and his last overseas trip was to Oman for offer condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos in January 2020.

Royal blanket

Prince Mohammed has sought to position himself as a champion of moderate Islam, even as his international reputation has been affected by the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The Crown Prince, also known as MBS, opened Saudi Arabia to tourists and foreign investment in an effort to diversify the economy from the world’s largest oil exporter, away from crude.

He has overseen sweeping social changes, including allowing women to drive and work in the public sector, allowing citizens to take advantage of the additional income and recreational opportunities that have opened up across the country.

These changes have been accompanied by a crackdown on dissent and freedom of expression.

He even seemed more open than his father to Israel, allowing his commercial planes to pass through Saudi airspace.

His path to the throne is clear

Prince Mohammed embarked on a pre-summit Gulf tour, meeting with heads of Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

“Any current arrangement with the royal court passes only through the office of the crown prince,” a Western diplomat told AFP, who requested anonymity.

“The king is no longer in the picture… (Prince Mohammed) is no longer a king in the making, he is a king in the palace.”

His path to the throne has been clear and for some time now without any foreseeable obstacles after chasing one rival after another.

Despite some fears that the international community will not want to deal with Prince Mohammed, especially after the murder of Khashoggi, a Riyadh-based diplomat said those fears “were allayed after Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia.”

While US President Joe Biden has promised a tougher approach than his predecessor Donald Trump and has yet to communicate directly with Prince Mohammed, the administration has made it clear that it is inevitable.

(With AFP inputs)

