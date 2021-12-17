Jokowi inaugurates Ngloram Blara airport, that’s his hope





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurate airport Ngolram in Cepu, Kabupaten Blora, Central Java on Friday (12/17). “Alhamdulillah, this morning we can see Ngloram Airport in Cepu, Blora Regency, Central Java Province, which has been completed and is ready for use by the community,” Jokowi said during the inauguration ceremony of Ngloram airport, quoted by the presidential secretariat Youtube, Friday (12/17/2021). ). Jokowi explained that Ngloram airport has a runway or track 1,500 meters long to be able to be used for ATR type airplanes. “Earlier, the Minister of Transport said that there were already two flights a week and they were always full. We hope that if it continues to be full and the 1,500-meter track is not enough, we will lengthen it again to 2,000 meters, “he said. He hopes that the presence of the Ngloram airport will accelerate economic activity in the regency of Blora and its surroundings. “We hope that economic activity will improve, that more investment will go into Cepu. The distribution of goods from one province to another will also increase,” Jokowi said. In addition, Jokowi revealed that the terminal at Ngloram Airport is quite large, it can accommodate around 210,000 passengers per year. “[Kapasitasnya] very large. [Terminalnya] designed like ours under a teak forest, because Blora is very famous for its teak forest. We hope that this airport can really benefit the people of Blora Regency and its surroundings, ”said Jokowi. Previously, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said: Citilink airline operates flights from Jakarta (Halim Perdanakusumah Airport) to Ngloram Airport twice a week, every Monday and Friday. The operation of Ngloram Airport as a commercial airport, he continued, is a form of good synergy between central government, regional governments and flight operators, in achieving connectivity to and from Blora. “Ngloram Airport can be a connectivity and accessibility alternative for people in Central Java, such as Blora, Bojonegoro and surrounding areas, and should be able to improve the economy of the community in the areas known to be centers of activity for the petroleum industry. and other commercial sectors, ”said the Minister of Transport. For information, Ngloram Airport was previously an airport owned by PT Pertamina which was built to support the company’s operations and has not been in operation since 1984. Ngloram Airport started to be built by the Ministry of Transport through the General Directorate of Civil Aviation since 2018-2021 using the APBN for development, including the runway extension, the coating, the manufacture of taxiways, aprons, security barriers and terminals worth 132 billion rupees. Ngloram Airport has a 1,500 mx 30 m runway, a 142 mx23 m taxiway, a 90 mx 60 m apron and a passenger terminal covering an area of ​​3,526 square meters. The airport can accommodate ATR 72 aircraft. The airport also has a passenger terminal with an area of ​​3,600 square meters that can accommodate up to 210,000 passengers per year. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211217/98/1478747/jokowi-resmikan-bandara-ngloram-blora-ini-harapannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos