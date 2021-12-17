Letter from Nicola Sturgeon to Boris Johnson calling for reinstatement of leave – in full





Nicola Sturgeon has written to Boris Johnson to request that financial support be made available as it was at the start of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister confirmed earlier that there were 5,951 cases reported in Scotland yesterday – 45.4% of them were indicative of the Omicron S-Gene abandonment.

Ms Sturgeon has asked the Prime Minister to speak to her today to help protect businesses financially. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to reintroduce leave during Omicron crisis Here is his letter to Mr Johnson in full.

Dear Boris, I am writing to you this morning as a matter of urgency. I am deeply concerned about the scale and immediacy of the threat posed by Omicron. Regardless of what emerging evidence might tell us about the severity of Omicron’s impact on individual health compared to other variants, the large number of people likely to be infected in the coming period is likely to overwhelm. the NHS and turn off the economy and other essential services. Indeed, these impacts are already starting to materialize and the risk is quickly becoming a reality. We agree that picking up the pace of boosters is essential and we’re all focused on that. However, Omicron works faster than even our accelerated deployment of boosters, and we know that immune protection against vaccination is neither immediate nor complete. As a result – and although neither of us want to be in this position – my view is that a strong public orientation is essential to restrict contact at this time and in the run-up to Christmas. Although we have already issued such advice in Scotland, I believe there is a need to strengthen it further. I also believe that restrictions on the operation of higher risk settings – while of course undesirable – may now be inevitable. However, as you know, it all had a huge impact on business. Even without additional restrictions, if left unchecked Omicron will cause a significant economic shock that will see understaffing and pressure on already stressed supply chains lead directly to the company’s bankruptcy. Frankly, if we don’t get Omicron under control, we are sacrificing the economic recovery we all want to see. If the Treasury does not provide financial compensation and protection, this outcome becomes almost inevitable. UK funding arrangements mean that decentralized administrations cannot set the necessary scale financial envelopes themselves – a point repeatedly raised by the three administrations in recent COBRA meetings. This means that while each of us has a duty to protect public health, we lack the financial means to support the necessary actions. Only the UK government can make funds available on the scale required. I therefore ask you directly – and urgently – to re-establish UK-wide leave schemes or, failing that, establish a mechanism by which decentralized administrations (subject of course to appropriate financial controls) can trigger such schemes, and ensure that we have access to the financial support necessary to deploy such schemes. Once again, the need to protect the NHS and save lives and livelihoods must be the top of our minds and guide our actions. The lack of necessary and sufficient financial support should not prevent us from doing this. I would appreciate the opportunity to discuss this directly with you. Given the urgency of the emergency we are facing, I will make myself available at any time this afternoon for a phone call. I am facing this letter o Mark Drakeford, Paul Givan, Michelle O’Neill, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Michael Gove. Best wishes, Nicola Sturgeon

