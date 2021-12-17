Pakistani prime minister, politicians and celebrities pay tribute to victims of APS attack





Politicians, showbiz stars and cricket stars posted on social media to remember the 144 lives lost on December 16, 2014 at the Army Public School in the city of Peshawar.

Tariq Butt, correspondent

As Pakistan marked the seventh anniversary of the Peshawar Army Public School (APS) carnage on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country had successfully defeated terrorism and pledged never to let down the survivors and the relatives of the martyrs of the tragic incident.

Pakistani politicians, celebrities and internet users also remembered the lives lost on the seventh anniversary of the APS attack.

In the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history, 131 schoolchildren and 10 others were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed the school building on December 16, 2014. The attack took place shocked the whole nation as terrorists broke into the school and shot children. who were taking courses at the time.

Children light candles in Lahore to mark the 7th anniversary of an attack on the army’s public school in Peshawar. AFP

The commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, Umer Mansoor aka Umer Narae, claimed responsibility for the APS carnage. The U.S. government and Pakistani military later confirmed that Umar was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on July 9, 2016.

Recalling one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history, the prime minister said in a tweet that there would be “zero tolerance for violence and those who use it as a tool”. for the nation and asked, “Have we learned lessons and corrected our course?

“When are we sincerely going to think together for a better future for our children? There are too many questions but too few answers,” he said in a tweet.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the nation still felt the pain of “this great tragedy”, adding that “everyone is still waiting for justice to be served to innocent souls.”

Columnist and writer Fatima Bhutto said the victims are forever in our hearts.

Many celebrities shared their thoughts in the form of tweets and Instagram stories.

Cricketer star Shadab Khan has said he is “praying for peace and justice”, hoping the country will never see something like this again.

Singer Hadiqa Kiani shared a photo and reminded her followers that the country will never forget the attack.

Superstar actor Bilal Ashraf shared a rather heartbreaking illustration of a school van next to an ambulance to remember the attack.

Former Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team captain Sana Mir reminded everyone that the incident is more than “just a hashtag”.

Singer Asim Azhar also shared a commemorative photo on his Instagram Stories and said his heart was still bleeding.

Actor Faysal Quraishi tweeted that he will never be able to forget on December 16.

Actor Minal Khan shared a post with a sketch of the uniforms worn by APS students in tribute.

Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi also tweeted that “the smallest coffins are the heaviest”.

