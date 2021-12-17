Donald Trump inundated with more than a dozen lawsuits





Former lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, is suing his former boss, claiming he was jailed in retaliation upon his return to federal prison in 2019.

Cohen alleges the decision to return him to prison was in retaliation for writing memoirs that strongly criticized the former president. He seeks damages for “extreme physical and emotional damage” and violations of his First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit is just the latest legal action against Trump, which is now dealing with more than a dozen cases in addition to investigations that could lead to further lawsuits. Here is a summary of the lawsuits against the former president and the ongoing investigations.

Capitol Riots lawsuit

Trump faces four separate civil lawsuits related to the events of January 6 and the capture of the Capitol. On Thursday, a federal district judge set January 10, 2022 as the date for oral argument to consider whether three of these cases should be dismissed.

One of those lawsuits was brought against Trump by Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, a second by two Capitol Hill cops, and a third by a group of Democratic lawmakers that previously included Representative Bennie Thompson. He withdrew from the case when he became chairman of the House of Representatives select committee investigating Jan.6.

A fourth lawsuit has been filed by seven Capitol Hill police officers for the injuries they sustained on Jan.6 and accuses Trump of plotting to incite a riot with co-defendants, including the Proud Boys.

New York surveys

Trump faces two investigations in New York into the finances of the Trump Organization.

Attorney General Letitia James is examining allegations that Trump’s company misjudged property values ​​in order to avoid tax liability and announced in May that the investigation was now criminal.

James’ office is working with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who has also investigated the Trump Organization and its finances. In July, the company and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were charged with an alleged tax fraud scheme that allegedly lasted 15 years. They plead not guilty.

Mary Trump Cheating Costume

The former president’s niece, Mary Trump, is suing him, alleging she was cheated of millions of dollars in inheritance. Trump has filed a lawsuit against his niece as well as the New York Times and some of his reporters for the disclosure of some of his tax information published in the newspaper, further adding to the lawsuits in which he is currently involved. Mary Trump has become a strong critic of her uncle.

E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

Writer E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation over comments where he said she falsely accused him of rape. Lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department have argued that the U.S. government should take its place as the defendant in the case, as Trump was acting in his official capacity as president when he answered reporters’ questions about the case. Carroll’s book in 2019.

Embezzlement of inaugural funds

District of Columbia (DC) Attorney General Karl Racine is suing several Trump-affiliated groups for allegedly embezzling funds for the former president’s inauguration in 2017. Attorney General alleges more than $ 1 million have been used to unduly enrich Trump family businesses, including paying hefty rates for space at the Trump International Hotel.

Election interference in Georgia

The Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into possible Trump election interference in 2020. Two grand juries have already been called, and reports in November suggested that a special grand jury could be created to review the cases. allegations of election falsification. .

Anonymous class action

The Trump family have been sued by an anonymous group of plaintiffs who claim the Trumps used their brand to scam investors. Some American Communications Network investors claim that Trump has been promoting fraud for years through The Apprentice. The lawsuit suggests that it was a pyramid scheme. In July, a court ruled that the case could not be settled by arbitration and that the case could move forward.

Continuation of the NAACP

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is suing Trump, the Trump campaign, and the Republican National Committee for violating the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act for their alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Alleged Trump Tower Assault

Six protesters are suing Trump, alleging that his security guards assaulted them outside Trump Tower in 2015. The former president gave a four-hour statement on the matter on October 18, 2021.

Westchester Golf Course

The Westchester, NY, prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into whether the Trump Organization misled local authorities about the value of Trump National Golf Club Westchester. The allegation is similar to those pursued by the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney.

Incentive on January 6

DC Attorney General Karl Racine has launched a criminal investigation to determine whether Trump played any role in inciting the January 6 riots. Racine said in January that the former president could potentially face a misdemeanor charge resulting from the investigation that could result in a six-month delay. prison sentence.

Trump’s own lawsuits

In addition to the lawsuits against him and ongoing investigations, Trump has also been involved in other litigation. He is suing the special House committee investigating Jan. 6 to prevent disclosure of documents he says are covered by executive privilege. He has so far failed in court, but the Supreme Court is likely to make the final decision.

Trump is also in a legal battle with another House committee, the Oversight Committee, over access to his financial records which were originally requested in 2019. This litigation is ongoing and is likely referred to court. supreme.

Separately, Trump has filed a lawsuit against social media companies Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for suspending his accounts in the wake of the Capitol Riot. In addition, there is the lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump, and the New York Times.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen announced legal action against him on Thursday. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-inundated-over-dozen-lawsuits-1660406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos