Jokowi Kunker in Blora, Ganjar overwhelmed by residents





BLORA – Hundreds of residents and traders poured into Jalan Randu Blatung, Cepu district, Blora regency to welcome the arrival of President Joko Widodo at the Mulyorejo market, Friday (12/17/2021). The buying and selling activity automatically stopped and people rushed to greet the president. “Sir, Pak Jokowi, I want to shake hands with Pak Jokowi,” said one mother as she struggled for the best position. Jokowi is back on a work trip to Central Java. This time, Jokowi visited Blora Regency as well as tested and inaugurated Ngloram, Cepu, Blora Airport using the ATR 72-600 aircraft. Jokowi was at Ngloram Airport for about an hour. From the airport, Jokowi, who is due to leave for Ngawi, in East Java, stopped to greet traders and locals at Mulyorejo, Cepu, Blora Regency market. When the chain of vehicles arrived, the people waiting at the side of the road immediately dispersed. The market area on the Randu Blatung road side has become a sea of ​​people. Amid the hysteria welcoming Jokowi, the concentration of the masses was shattered when Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who was accompanying Jokowi on his working tour, passed by. Well there is Mr. Ganjar, sir here sir, salim (Wow, there’s Mr. Ganjar, sir here, shake hands). Sir, take a picture with sir, the locals shouted in response. Ganjar, who walked without letting go of the hand of his wife, Siti Atikoh, also complied with residents’ requests. Like a magnet, the locals who couldn’t greet Jokowi immediately approached Ganjar. Ya kene, lha ndi iki hapene mati kok (Yes, come here. How come the cell phone is dead), joked Ganjar, teasing residents whose cell phones have been mistaken for women. Ganjar continues to be surrounded by locals who want to take pictures or just shake his hand. Many also prayed for Ganjar’s health. The number one in Central Java has given up. But at times, Ganjar reminded residents to wear their masks properly. Yes let’s take a photo, this is the mask to use. Let’s use a donut mask. I’m about to break the shutter, Ganjar said, before returning to President Joko Widodo’s kunker vehicle series. For information, Ngloram Airport in Cepu District, Blora, Central Java, has been an airport owned by PT Pertamina (Persero) since 1984. It was subsequently developed by the Ministry of Transport with a budget of 132 billion rupees. Using the APBN, the development of Ngloram Airport will take place from 2018 to 2021. (Central Java Public Relations)



