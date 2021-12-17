Tendulkar, the most admired sportsman in the world after Ronaldo and Messi





The Little Petty Officer is way above Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and even former US President Donald Trump in In a list of the world’s most admired men in 2021

Sachin Tendulkar is still India’s top rider in tests and ODI in addition to having the rare distinction of scoring 100 hundred internationals, a record that remains unbroken.

After football legends Cristiano Ronaldo (4th) and Lionel Messi (7th), masterblaster Sachin Tendulkar is the most admired sportsman in the world.

In a list of the world’s most admired men in 2021, Sachin is at No.1. 12th, ahead of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (18th). The survey was conducted by Internet market research and data analysis company YouGov. The list of the world’s most admired men is based on responses from 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories.

Sachin, who retired from international cricket in 2013, is also above the former Pakistani fast pitcher winner of the World Cup and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. Not only that, the Mumbai-based cricketer is way above Bollywood greats Amitabh Bachchan (19th), Shah Rukh Khan (14th) and even former US President Donald Trump (13th).

Since retiring from international cricket, the 48-year-old has been associated with UNICEF. He was appointed United Nations Ambassador for South Asia in 2013. He is still India’s top runner in tests and ODIs in addition to having the rare distinction of scoring 100 international hundreds, a record that remains uninterrupted.

According to the survey, the groups Tata Ratan Tata is the most admired figure in India while former US President Barack Obama is the most admired figure in the world.

Ratan Tata ended Narendra Modis’ rule over the past two years and becomes India’s most admired man in 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come down to become the country’s second most admired man. However, its world rank fell four places from fourth to eighth place compared to last year.

Also read: Kohlis’ use of words might have upset BCCI officials, thinks Gavaskar

On the women’s side, Lata Mangeshkar, one of India’s most versatile and well-known playback singers, replaces Kiran Bedi (now in second place) to become India’s most admired woman.

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra moved up three places to place fourth, ahead of popular female politicians – Nirmala Sitharaman and Mamta Banerjee, who re-entered the local women’s rankings in fifth and sixth places respectively.

