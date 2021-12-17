Brad Parscale says Jan 6 committee issued a subpoena for his phone records





Former Trump campaign manager Brad ParscaleBrad ParscaleAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of winning Arizona: Wednesday’s MORE report found that the House special committee investigating on the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill issued a subpoena for his telephone records covering the November period. until January.

Parscale told the Daily Beast on Wednesday night that his telephone company sent him a notification earlier today. He told the outlet that he had just agreed, but stressed that he had nothing to do with January 6.

I have nothing to hide, Parscale told The Beast.

The Daily Beast said it had not seen a copy of the summons.

Parscale announced in September 2020 he was stepping down from his company and then President Trump Donald Trump More than 100 House Democrats urge Biden to lift restrictions on Cuba amid crisis Delaware judge rejects Fox petition to dismiss Dominion lawsuit It’s clearer than ever that VHA must remain the primary caregiver for MORE’s re-election campaign veterans to focus on my family and get help to cope with the overwhelming stress.

The move came just days after reports surfaced that he had been hospitalized in Florida following a tense exchange with police. He barricaded himself, while armed, in his house and threatened to hurt himself.

About two weeks earlier, Parscale was demoted from his campaign manager status and replaced by Bill StepienBill StepienBrad Parscale said the Jan.6 committee issued a subpoena for his phone records. should have warned him of a positive COVID-19 PLUS test. Parscale remained on the team to lead the digital campaign strategy and serve as a senior advisor.

When asked about the possibility of testifying before the committee, Parscale told the Daily Beast: This all makes me think they want me to turn on him, probably referring to Trump.

The former campaign manager did not respond to the former campaign manager’s request.

Parscale is the last known high-level person who was close to Trump to come under scrutiny by the committee.

Just before noon on January 6, Parscale tweeted a “statement to Trump,” in which he urged the then-president to stand again even if he were to be impeached a second time, which the House did a few days longer. late.

“If they’ve only impeached you twice, you have to run again. Because to change the system you have to hit it in the a # $. I would like to be the only president to be impeached three times. Because history remembers those who did not comply, ”Parscale wrote. “I’m in it, am I not? “

Statement to Trump:

If they’ve only charged you twice, you have to start over. Because to change the system you have to run it in the a # $. I would like to be the only president to be impeached three times. Because history remembers those who did not comply.

I’m in it, and you?

Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 6, 2021

In a separate tweet, Parscale said he would advise the president to “run for impeachment twice,” adding in a later post, “They just don’t get it yet. They are about to make him a martyr. “

The House voted on Tuesday to retain former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. NO MORE contempt of Congress for failing to sit for a scheduled deposition.

Meadows is the second person to be charged with criminal contempt by the House, joining former White House strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin Bannon Brad Parscale said the Jan. 6 committee issued a subpoena for his telephone records. Officials in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office interviewed by Jan 6 panel: Biden report says Meadows “worthy of contempt” MORE.

The select committee sent shockwaves to Washington earlier this week when it revealed text messages Meadows had received from various people as the Capitol riot unfolded, urging the then chief of staff to ask Trump to tell his supporters to go home.

Meadows provided the text messages to the panel.

Conversations revealed included those with Fox Newss Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityBrad Parscale Says Jan 6 Committee Issued A Subpoena For His Phone Recordings Graham Says He Believes Biden’s Build Back Better is ‘Dead Forever’ Who Will Drop Fox News next? PLUS, Brain Kilmeade and Laura IngrahamLaura Anne IngrahamBrad Parscale says the Jan.6 committee issued a subpoena for his phone records. Who will quit Fox News next? Bill O’Reilly: Hillary Clinton wants to face Trump in 2024 PLUS, in addition to Donald Trump Jr., who were encouraging all Meadows to bring Trump in during the early hours of the attack.

Representative Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyBrad Parscale said the Jan.6 committee issued a subpoena for her phone tapes. .) revealed in a tweet last week that the select committee had already met nearly 300 witnesses and was conducting multiple depositions and interviews each week.

Topic for those interested in the progress of @ January6thCmte: The Committee has already met with nearly 300 witnesses; today we hear from four other key figures from the survey. We do several depositions and interviews each week. (1/4)

Representative Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) December 9, 2021

La Colline has contacted the select committee for comment.

