Politics
PM Modi meets with major global investors as 2022 budget preparation begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with key private equity and venture capitalists to solicit suggestions on the reforms needed to make India a more attractive investment destination, the news agency reported PTI.
It comes as preparations for next year’s budget have started to accelerate.
At the meeting, the Prime Minister asked for suggestions to facilitate the trade process in India, attract more capital and move the reform process forward.
Modi had met in November last year 20 major global investors managing assets of more than 6 trillion dollars.
The Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, is due to present the next budget for the next fiscal year on February 1, which begins on April 1, 2022.
Sitharaman is also expected to chair pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors at two sessions in the nation’s capital.
It will hold consultations with representatives of the trade and services sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and climate change.
Meanwhile, India Inc pleaded Thursday for continued reforms while ensuring fiscal and political stability in the upcoming budget to support the economy hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chambers of Industry have said the government measures will help firmly anchor the emerging signs of recovery currently seen in private investment.
Government investment spending through increased infrastructure spending is expected to continue to support growth in the interim, said CII chairman TV Narendran.
“The infrastructure sector having a multiplier impact on the rest of the economy requires interventions, in particular to improve and diversify the sources of financing. In this context, it is suggested that the government consider developing the municipal bond market so that local urban organizations can raise funds to invest in infrastructure, ”he said.
On the other hand, Assocham suggested expanding a program, the “Vivad Se Vishwas,” to highly regulated sectors such as telecommunications, electricity and mining, as well as a dispute resolution program for issues. customs related.
“We appreciate the government for the Vivaad se Vishwas program which has greatly contributed to reducing long-standing pending litigation and resulted in greater success.
Several infrastructure and service sectors such as telecommunications, electricity, mining, etc., which have been privatized to stimulate investment and growth, are highly regulated / licensed ”, said the President of ‘Assocham, Vineet Agarwal.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/budget/news/pm-modi-meets-large-global-investors-as-budget-2022-prep-begins-11639745431777.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]