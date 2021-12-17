PM Modi meets with major global investors as 2022 budget preparation begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with key private equity and venture capitalists to solicit suggestions on the reforms needed to make India a more attractive investment destination, the news agency reported PTI .

It comes as preparations for next year’s budget have started to accelerate.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister asked for suggestions to facilitate the trade process in India, attract more capital and move the reform process forward.

Modi had met in November last year 20 major global investors managing assets of more than 6 trillion dollars.

The Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, is due to present the next budget for the next fiscal year on February 1, which begins on April 1, 2022.

Sitharaman is also expected to chair pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors at two sessions in the nation’s capital.

It will hold consultations with representatives of the trade and services sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and climate change.

Meanwhile, India Inc pleaded Thursday for continued reforms while ensuring fiscal and political stability in the upcoming budget to support the economy hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chambers of Industry have said the government measures will help firmly anchor the emerging signs of recovery currently seen in private investment.

Government investment spending through increased infrastructure spending is expected to continue to support growth in the interim, said CII chairman TV Narendran.

“The infrastructure sector having a multiplier impact on the rest of the economy requires interventions, in particular to improve and diversify the sources of financing. In this context, it is suggested that the government consider developing the municipal bond market so that local urban organizations can raise funds to invest in infrastructure, ”he said.

On the other hand, Assocham suggested expanding a program, the “Vivad Se Vishwas,” to highly regulated sectors such as telecommunications, electricity and mining, as well as a dispute resolution program for issues. customs related.

“We appreciate the government for the Vivaad se Vishwas program which has greatly contributed to reducing long-standing pending litigation and resulted in greater success.

Several infrastructure and service sectors such as telecommunications, electricity, mining, etc., which have been privatized to stimulate investment and growth, are highly regulated / licensed ”, said the President of ‘Assocham, Vineet Agarwal.

