North Shropshire by-election: If Tories believe Boris Johnson is no longer an election winner, they will drop him





D n the throes of Brexit, voters were prepared to turn a blind eye to some extraordinary measures, perhaps most notably the illegal closure of Parliament. They weren’t too concerned about the government’s lack of respect for upholding international law as it sought to rewrite a treaty when the ink was almost still drying. However, voters hate sleazy and double standards and on Thursday in North Shropshire they expressed fury at both. Many are angry at the apparent double standards at the heart of government so clearly exposed by the No10 Christmas party last December when London was under strict Level 3 lockdown rules. As details of more festive gatherings in Whitehall emerged, that anger, perhaps fueled by the gloom over the pandemic, has only grown. READ MORE Over the decades, the cabinet secretary has been called on many times to seemingly square circles and to keep government running. Boris Johnson has asked current incumbent Simon Case to investigate the existence of a Downing Street Christmas party. But whether or not his investigation finds remains of wreaths or champagne corks brushed under the carpet, voters in North Shropshire have delivered their verdict – so it appears the nation has made up its mind. The by-election was called after former Cabinet Minister Owen Paterson left as local MP. The Standards Committee had recommended that he be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days after being accused of repeatedly using his position as an MP for the benefit of two companies that paid him as a consultant. Voters don’t like silliness and Mr Johnson, pushed by a string of high-ranking Tory MPs, has made matters worse by dismantling the current standards system, introducing an appeal mechanism and blocking the immediate suspension of Mr. Paterson. Struck by a backlash, the Prime Minister then turned around, adding a flavor of incompetence to the toxic mix of sleazy and apparent special favors. Most arguments erupt in Westminster, although the Lib Dems have never recovered from their turn around on university tuition fees. However, a growing number of Tory MPs are poised to take action against Mr Johnson if their party still lags behind Labor over the next year. They chose him as the winner of the elections. Once they believe it no longer, their support will be gone faster than the canapes at these Christmas parties.

