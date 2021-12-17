‘Trump taps’, old tweets trip Bailey’s running mate





Pritzker predicts ‘personality cult’ will spark contest to see which GOP candidate is more ‘Trumpy’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) has selected Stephanie Trussell, former radio talk show host and Chicago-area Tea Party activist, as running mate in the Republican primary race as governor. But before she could introduce herself to voters, her old tweets and remarks denigrating Donald Trump as “disgusting” surfaced, forcing the campaign to hide her Twitter page and prepare a scripted response to read to supporters during the election campaign. .

“Some people say I don’t support President Trump,” Trussell read aloud to a crowd of a few dozen supporters in a pool hall in Bloomington on Tuesday. “Well, let me be clear: I support President Trump 100%. “

Five years earlier, she had said on her radio show that then-candidate Trump was “a man of very little character. He’s rude. He’s disgusting.

His statement came as no surprise to many Republican voters who have long dismissed concerns about a brash candidate and donned his red caps. But as a media figure, Trussell’s criticism of Trump has gone far beyond private reserves and turned into outspoken activism in an attempt to defeat him.

“These Trump people, if they lose, they’re the biggest whiners and whiners that the system is rigged, but if the system is rigged in their favor, then they shut up and they shut up,” she said. said, expressing his frustration in Trump’s campaign tactics against Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

On May 6, 2016, the day after candidate Trump tweeted a photo eating a taco bowl and declaring his love for Hispanics, Trussell, a black woman, tweeted that she was waiting for the #Trump photo of him eating fried chicken and watermelon under the headline: “I love black people.” #Buffoonery!”

Two months after Trump had already won the Illinois Republican primary, Trussell still stood and refused to back him.

“I have so many images of myself not loving him that all of a sudden I’m going, ‘Am I team Trump? “It would be so robotic and so wrong,” she said in mid-May 2016.

During a campaign stoppage in Springfield, Trussell again raised controversy and sought to reassure a handful of older voters in attendance that they didn’t need to wonder where his loyalty lies.

“I got on the Trump train and became the conductor, and I was on the mad train telling everyone, ‘You have to vote for President Trump,'” she said. “In 2020, I campaigned and voted for Trump. I was all over Trump and still am.

State Representative Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), chairman of the Illinois House Black Caucus, called Trussell’s explanation of his past comments on Trump “mental gymnastics” and “disappointing at best.”

“There is a somersault from an unapologetic statement, to a flawed explanation, to point the finger at and blame,” Buckner said. “There are real issues for people around this state – people of all genders, people of all races, people of all socio-economic backgrounds. We need to find ways to talk about it and keep doing the job instead of getting caught up in this absurd satire. “

Governor JB Pritzker reacted to news of Trussell’s past statements at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s a complete mess there,” he said of the GOP primary field. “I don’t know how they’re going to solve all of this. The cult of personality around Donald Trump is a major factor in the Republican Party, apparently, and I think they’re going to have a lot of disagreement over who is more “Trumpy” than the other person.

Trussell went on to blame Democrats and “left-wing media” for asking her to reconcile her past comments with her current views, although she never explained how she converted or whether her conversion was “robotic and fake”.

Fact check: elected Republicans first to spotlight Trussell’s tweets about Trump

She could have shed some light on these issues every time the campaign stops, but Bailey’s campaign manager Jose Durbin and spokesman Joe DeBose turned down multiple interview requests and deployed campaign staff to keep them away and away from them. physically protected journalists who attempted to ask questions. In Bloomington, the campaign went so far as to pull their bus behind the building so Bailey could escape reporters through the back door.

Background to Bailey’s refusal to answer questions rooted in anger over the coronavirus coverage:

On July 27, in an on-camera interview, Bailey invited WCIA cameras to his family farm “this fall” for an interview about his life and background. Later in the interview, he disputed questions about his immunization status and declined to answer. Earlier this month, Bailey told a room packed with Republican voters he was not vaccinated and raised questions about the ingredients in common measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.

The next day, July 28, WCIA reported that a severe case of COVID-19 pneumonia had hospitalized one of Bailey’s unvaccinated family members. The campaign has not answered any questions from WCIA since then. When the first-term state senator made a public media appearance at the Illinois State Fair in August, he lambasted a question from a WCIA reporter and said he was “so fed up with what you did” covering her role in opposing coronavirus safety. measures as the virus has affected his own family.

At the two campaign stops in Bloomington and Springfield, Bailey and Trussell spoke out against masks in classrooms, mandatory vaccines and against what they perceive as a “waking left political agenda” in public school curricula.

“It’s time to teach our kids to follow their dreams, not to be a victim or hate themselves,” Trussell said. “They are determined to tell us that one group is the oppressor and the other group is the oppressed, and we know that is not true.”

“It seems like a lot of people are trying to suppress the energy that has been emitted across the country with regard to things like critical race theory, and are trying to use it as a way to divide us further,” Buckner said. “I don’t think we should fall for the trap. I don’t think we should accept it.

“I served with Rep Bailey,” Buckner said, “and I didn’t expect him to pick Mother Jones or Jane Addams as his running mate. It’s absolutely normal for the course and there is no is no surprise here.

