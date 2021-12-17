Jokowi inaugurates Ngloram Airport in Central Java this morning





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to inaugurate Ngloram Airport in Blora, Central Java, Friday (17/12) morning. Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and their entourage departed from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, using a special ATR 72-600 aircraft at around 07:00 WIB. “Upon arriving at Ngloram Airport, Blora Regency, Central Java Province, the president will review a number of airport facilities and inaugurate the airport,” the statement posted on the site said. official of the Cabinet secretariat, Friday (17/12/2021). After inaugurating Ngolar Airport, President Jokowi will travel to Mulyorejo Market to deliver cash assistance to street vendors and food stalls. In addition to visiting Central Java, President Jokowi will also pay a working visit to the province of East Java. The President and the First Lady will continue their journey from Central Java to the Ngawi Regency in East Java Province. There, Jokowi will deliver similar cash assistance to Merdeka Square, Ngawi Regency, after performing Friday prayers in congregation. President Jokowi is also due to visit the facilities at Ngawi Big Market in East Java. Secretary of State Pratikno accompanied the President and Ms. Iriana on the flight to Central Java Province. Previously, the Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi had assured that the airport of Ngloram in the district of Cepu, in the regency of Blora, in the center of Java, was ready to be inaugurated on Friday (12/17/2021 ) by President Jokowi. This was conveyed by Budi when he directly inspected the airport’s readiness. Checks are carried out on a number of airport facilities, both airside, such as runways, security fences, and land-side, such as terminals and other facilities. “Ngloram airport is in good condition and ready for inauguration. Alhamdulillah, according to our expectations, flights of Citilink airlines resumed operations at Ngloram airport on November 26, 2021 “, said the Minister of Transport, Thursday 12/16/2021. According to Budi, currently, Citilink airline operates flights from Jakarta (Halim Perdanakusumah Airport) to Ngloram Airport twice a week, every Monday and Friday. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

