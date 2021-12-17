When rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy: Cong MLA’s outrageous remark





No one in the Assembly at the time expressed any opposition to this, and MP Ramesh Kumar and President Kageri can be heard laughing.

As Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri struggled to restore order and contain chaos in the Assembly due to the government’s refusal to engage on farmers’ issues, a remark clearly sexist prompted laughter from the president. Top Congressman Ramesh Kumar can be heard saying: There is a saying. When rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy it, it seems when Kageri expressed his inability to enforce order in the Chamber. No one in the Assembly at the time expressed any opposition to this, and Kageri and Kumar can be heard laughing.

This comment from Ramesh Kumar came as Kageri resigned himself to accepting that the situation in the House was not under control as members continued to talk about farmers’ problems one after another.

You know, Ramesh Kumar, now I think we should just take advantage of the situation. I decided to give up on trying to control and rationalize this situation … I’m just going to let them talk, he reportedly said. He added that whatever Ramesh Kumar decides, he will say yes and he cannot control or regulate the system.

This is not the first time that Ramesh Kumar has courted controversy for making sexist remarks, or even comments about rape. In 2019, when he himself was president of the Karnataka Assembly, he said: My story has become that of a rape victim. The rape only happened once. If the rape victim had been silent, she would have left. He was referring to the mention of his name on a controversial audio cassette.

After that he decided to put his foot in his mouth more on how he had been persecuted when his name appeared in the door of the audio cassette at the time, he continued to comment on the story even more. rape when speaking of the opposition mentioning his name in connection with the gang. “It’s like the police and lawyers ask how many times did the rape take place? At the end of the trial, the woman will say that she was actually raped only once, but she was raped several times in court during cross-examination. My situation is like this

Justice rendered or not, the accused would have raped once but the victim would have been raped 100 times in court. My situation has become like that, Ramesh Kumar had laughed at the time.

#SHOCKING #Karnataka #MLAs #triviliazes #Rape in #assembly * There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy it, “says former president and congressman MlA #RameshKumar looking for more time on farmers’ issues. As current speaker Kageri laughs. pic.twitter.com/sWgQGK9jmi

Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 16, 2021

The House will apologize to all the femininity, to every mother, sister and daughter in this nation for such heinous and shameless behavior, said Anjali Nimbalkar, also a congressional lawmaker in response to Ramesh Kumars’ remark. Jayanagar MP Sowmya Reddy also said that was wrong and asked for an apology.

The House will apologize to all femininity, to every mother, sister and daughter in this nation for such heinous and shameless behavior @INCIndia @INCKarnataka @ BJP4India @ BJP4Karnataka @MahilaCongress @BJPMahilaMorcha pic.twitter.com/wPKbnxJlnp

Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar (@DrAnjaliTai) December 16, 2021

It is just NOT ok. There must be excuses https://t.co/Wba0KnpOKZ

Sowmya | (@Sowmyareddyr) December 16, 2021

Pending apologies from the two leaders. Disgusting misogyny. https://t.co/1PzboQkyvk

Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) December 17, 2021

Ramesh Kumar has been criticized on social media for the callous and scandalous remark.

Surprisingly, no one even objected as soon as you said it in the assembly. Reflection of the deeply rooted patriarchal mentality among all of our leaders of laughing at the “joke”. Need awareness classes, all of you.

Pearl Dsouza (@simpearlified) December 17, 2021

“There is a saying, if rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy it,” Congressman #RameshKumar tells #KarnatakaAssembly amid laughter from fellow MPs.

They should be ashamed of themselves. Shows how we trivialize one of the most heinous crimes by casually dropping rape jokes

Sneha (@snehadipika) December 17, 2021

Incredible!

The former president and current congressman makes a joke about rape and the current BJP president laughs with him.

They are our legislators. https://t.co/c2FxkmLxms

Nissim Mannathukkaren (@nmannathukkaren) December 17, 2021

It is simply disgusting. Maybe they should check out the inevitability of rape and then see if it’s that funny and enjoyable. Regardless of party affiliation. Grow up, fools! https://t.co/0QZXfQ5JTY

Salman Anees Soz (alSalmanSoz) December 16, 2021

Words and laughter … and it was in one of the temples of our democracy. Repugnant. https://t.co/2ilfCksamR

Arun Bothra (unarunbothra) December 16, 2021

Read: Callous Karnataka Speaker compares himself to rape victim, MPs laugh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/when-rape-inevitable-lie-back-and-enjoy-cong-mla-outrageous-remark-158832 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

