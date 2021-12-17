Forbes testified before the Trump grand jury yesterday, here’s why we fought their subpoena





Almost three months ago, I was subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to appear before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump. I was asked to testify on the 2015 cover story I wrote, chronicling his decades-long fixation on our estimate of net worth. My colleague Chase Peterson-Withorn has also been subpoenaed, for a related story on the value of former President Trump Tower’s apartment.

We have been fighting against these subpoenas ever since. They set a dangerous precedent: how do you keep a press independent when journalists suddenly have to testify for or against the topics they cover? Or manage the deterrent effect, when news sources on matters of public interest worry about whether journalists might be dragged into a courtroom or when journalists hold back fearing the resources needed to get out of the way. to become a lawyer? The banality in this circumstance of his fixation with his Forbes ranking is well known, and we have already shared the information prosecutors seek with the world through our reporting, with the subject himself making the conversation transparent makes him feel good. all the more alarming.

After months of objections, the judge overseeing this grand jury process on Wednesday ordered us to testify, but limited the scope to simply confirm the accuracy of what was in the cover and the story on the apartment. And so yesterday we did just that. I testified for about 20 minutes; Peterson-Withorn followed for about five minutes.

To be clear, the original story transparently reported what Trump told us six years ago. We did not reveal any new information during testimony. If we were sitting on something of interest, we would have already shared it with our readers. In that same spirit of reader-driven transparency, we think it’s appropriate to share what we discussed with the grand jury yesterday.

I was interviewed by Mark Pomerantz, the former federal prosecutor Vance brought in to conduct the case. Almost all of the questions were a simple yes or no. Under oath, I have confirmed the following:

The methodology that makes our Forbes 400 richest Americans list. (He read aloud our statement released in 2015. You can read the largely similar current version here.) And that we apply this methodology consistently across the board. (Trump has wrongly claimed in history that we somehow have one methodology for him and another for all the other billionaires in America.) That of the 1,600 or so people who participated in The Forbes 400 since 1982, none of them, as we report in the article, have been more obsessed with their net worth than Donald Trump. This Trump told me that he was worth well over $ 4.5 billion, our estimate of net worth for him in 2015 and, in fact, that he was worth well over $ 10 billion. This Trump told me I looked better if I was worth $ 10 billion than if I was worth $ 4 billion as stated in the article. Specifically, Trump told me that higher net worth is good for funding. That, as I reported in the article, the first time I interviewed Trump for Forbes, in October 1993, Trump told me he was calling from a hospital waiting room where his then wife, Marla Maples, had just given birth to Tiffany Trump. This Trump, as reported in the article, told me that our estimate of the value of his holdings in Trump Tower should be multiplied by five or six, from $ 530 million. And that he said he could sell his stake in Trump Tower for $ 2 billion or $ 2.5 billion or $ 3 billion. That Trump took us Peterson-Withorn and I to visit his triplex penthouse in Trump Tower, as shown in the article, and told us that the apartment was worth at least twice as much as the $ 100 million we got it for. had fixed. Peterson-Withorns’ subsequent testimony was directly related to this in particular, he told us that his apartment was 33,000 square feet. That, as stated, Trump said that in the early 1990s Forbes estimates were actually high and he deserved to go [the list]. This Trump, as I reported in the article, made an unsolicited suggestion for the title of the 2015 article: The King.

These are the facts. Well, leave it to the others to dissect what that means, and what not, in the case of Vances. Instead, we’ll shine a light on what appears to be a rampant use of subpoenas to undermine a free press. Yesterday, around the same time that I testified, Forbes agreed to become a signatory of a letter from the Journalists’ Committee for Press Freedom urging the special House committee investigating the January 6 attack in withdraw his subpoena from a freelance photojournalist, requesting three months from his phone. records. Both reporters and prosecutors serve the public, but in different ways. The latter should not trample on the effectiveness of the former.

RELATED STORIES MORE FORBES Inside the Epic Fantasy That Drove Donald Trump for 33 Years By Randall Lane MORE FORBES Donald Trump Lied About the Size of his Penthouse By Chase Peterson-Withorn MORE FORBES How Trump’s DC Hotel Caught Up In January 6 riot By Zach Everson MORE FORBES Trump’s new venture plans his possible sentencing (or presidential term) By Dan Alexander MORE FORBES Donald Trump’s definitive net worth By Dan Alexander

More from Forbes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2021/12/17/forbes-testified-before-the-trump-grand-jury-yesterday–heres-why-we-fought-their-subpoena/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos