Prime Minister Modi deeply touched as Bhutan awards him highest civilian honor | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude to the King of Bhutan for conferring on him Bhutan’s highest civilian honor, the Order of Druk Gyalpo. He also thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his remarks, saying he was deeply touched by the warm gesture on the occasion of the national holiday of Bhutan.

I have had the privilege to receive the greatest love and affection from our Bhutanese brothers and sisters, and take this opportunity to convey my greetings to all of them on the auspicious occasion of Bhutan National Day, said the Prime Minister in a series of tweets. .

Admiring Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and deeply spiritual way of life, Prime Minister Modi said India will always cherish the country as one of its closest friends and neighbors and continue to support its journey. development in every possible way.

I admire Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and its deeply spiritual way of life. The successive Druk Gyalpos – Their Majesties the Kings – have given a unique identity to the Kingdom and nurtured the special bond of good neighborly friendship that our nations share, he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan’s highest civilian honor. The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, honored Prime Minister Modi for his outstanding contribution to bilateral relations and his service to the Bhutanese nation and people.

Announcing the award, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, said he was delighted to hear His Majesty pronounce the name of Your Excellency Modijis for the highest civilian decoration. According to Tshering, the king underlined all of Prime Minister Modi’s “unconditional friendship and support” over the years and “especially during the pandemic”.