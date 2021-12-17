President Jokowi’s hope is to inaugurate the large Ngawi market





Tribunnews Reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated the Big Market of Ngawi, Regency of Ngawi, Province of East Java, Friday (17/12/2021). The 15,940 square meter market was built with a contract value of IDR 80 billion. “Alhamdulillah, this afternoon we saw the large Ngawi market which has been completed and is ready for use by the community,” the president said. The head of state hopes that the large Ngawi market, which was built with a modern market concept based on green buildings, can become a center of commercial activities in the Ngawi regency in order to speed up the process of post-pandemic economic recovery. “We hope that this market can become a center of commercial activity in Ngawi Regency and should also be a lever for the economic movement of people in Ngawi and its surroundings to accelerate the process of economic recovery after this pandemic”, he added. he continued. At the same location, the president also handed out cash assistance to street vendors and stalls selling in areas outside the market. Read also : HIGHLIGHT NEWS: Jokowi: Omicron’s entry is inevitable, but don’t panic Khoirul Anam, one of the traders who received the aid, said the pandemic had impacted its sales. He also admitted that he was happy to receive cash assistance from the president. “Alhamdulillah, I am happy, very happy, to increase the capital, to develop the commercial economy, sir,” said Anam. The President and Ms. Iriana were also accompanied by Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Regent Ngawi Ony Anwar Harsono. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated the large market of Ngawi, in the regency of Ngawi, in the province of East Java, on Friday, 12/17/2021. (Presidential Secretariat)

