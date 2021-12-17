Politics
Xi tells Putin Russia, China are better than allies, Kremlin says
Chinese President Xi Jinping described Beijing-Moscow relations as better than an alliance during a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Driving the news: The video call, the second between the two leaders in 2021, came a week after Putin and US President Joe Biden also met virtually to discuss growing tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. During the US-Russia call, Biden cautioned that Russia would face painful sanctions if it invaded Ukraine again, while Putin demanded legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would not be allowed to join NATO, as this move would directly threaten its border.
Biden said the United States would not accept Russia’s request, according to CNBC. Ahead of Wednesday’s call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks between Russian and Chinese allies are needed amid very aggressive rhetoric from the United States and NATO, reported Reuters.
China, meanwhile, faces a Western backlash for its assaults in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and its own region of Xinjiang, among others. other areas of concern. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the goal of the meeting between Xi and Putin was to further strengthen high-level mutual trust between the two sides, according to the report. Al jazeera.
What the leaders said: Putin and Xi reaffirmed their mutual support during Wednesday’s meeting, which lasted just over an hour. The two leaders called each other friends.
Xi said that although China and Russia are not officially allies, their effectiveness exceeds even this level, said Kremlin foreign policy assistant Yuri Ushakov. Bloomberg. Such a figurative expression very accurately reflects the essence of what is currently happening in the relations between our two countries.
Xi also told Putin of his concerns about US activities in the Asia-Pacific region, including the formation of AUKUS, the trilateral security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Chinese president is said to have congratulated his counterpart for having firmly supported Beijing in defending its fundamental interests and for opposing attempts to divide China and Russia.
For his part, Putin described the relations between Russia and China as a true model of interstate cooperation for the 21st century. He also pledged to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which the United States and other Western leaders have boycotted, according to The Guardian.
Featured Image Via CGTN
