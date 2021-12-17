Self-proclaimed rich man Donald Trump turns the GOP into his personal piggy bank





The Republican Party has been an accomplice of Donald Trump for years. But new reports suggest the party is paying more money to the former president than previously thought.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Republican National Committee agreed this summer to pay up to $ 1.6 million to help self-proclaimed wealthy Trump investigate conduct that largely predated his tenure. The New York Times confirmed the report later Thursday.

The money is intended to help Trump push back a civilian investigation into Trump’s affairs by New York Attorney General Letitia James as well as a criminal investigation into his business by James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

It’s part of the Trump experience, you see: paying for him and his delinquent family to fend off legal challenges while they mimic opulence.

“The RNC executive committee has approved payment of certain legal fees related to politically motivated lawsuits against President Trump,” GOP spokeswoman Emma Vaughn told The Post. As the leader of our party, standing up for President Trump and his accomplishments is essential for the GOP. “

It sounds a lot like, I wasn’t robbed, I wanted the thief to have my wallet. Nonetheless, delve deeper into the Post’s story, and you’ll find a hint of truth from anonymous GOP officials: They are absolutely afraid of potentially being on Trump’s wrong side.

From the post office :

Republican Party officials say privately that Trump is the party’s biggest fundraiser, and they want to keep him in their good graces ahead of the 2022 midterm and the 2024 presidential election. Ronna McDaniel, speaks regularly with Trump, according to Trump advisers, and has in the past warned him against creating a third party. She managed to keep a close bond with him as other advisers ran out.

Republican Party officials appear to be completely convinced that they are Trump’s personal bank, whether out of loyalty, fear, or both.

Similar Items:

Newsom gives conservatives a taste of their own medicine

White nationalists staged a buffoon rally, but there’s nothing funny about it

Representative Matt Gaetz, possible sex trafficker, vows to investigate his investigators

Visit the ReidOut blog to learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/reidout-blog/gop-paying-donald-trump-legal-bills-rcna9131 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos