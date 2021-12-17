STALKER 2’s NFT plans have been canceled





STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World has canceled its controversial plan to sell the ability to appear as an in-game NPC using NFT (non-fungible tokens). It comes after another wave of harsh criticism and backlash against another video game company trying to jump on the NFT bandwagon with minimal reasoning.

pic.twitter.com/mffnmpiQiw

– STALKER OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) December 16, 2021

“The interests of our fans and players are the top priority of the team,” writes GSC Game World. “We make this game so that you can enjoy it, no matter what the cost. If you care, we care too.

However, this statement came after initially doubling down on their plans, stating that they wanted to “do the NFT right” and revealing that they would use the NFTs to sell the nickname rights for in-game items like desks, gloves, skins and badges, in addition to the initial promise to scan an NFT buyer and feature them in-game.

How it started twenty minutes ago, then how it goes. https://t.co/AEjl8rKBGS pic.twitter.com/UH4UOKxeEs

– Imran Khan (@imranzomg) December 16, 2021

Much of the criticism regarding the use of NFTs came from the digital goods on offer. All the things that GSC Game World mentioned are quite possible without using NFT. In fact, they’ve been incredibly common as reward tiers for Kickstarter projects.

Another factor for GSC Game World was that the inclusion of NFTs as part of STALKER 2, even though on the outskirts of the project, could have hurt its status on digital game stores. STALKER 2 is sold on Steam, with Valve having previously taken a firm stance that NFT-based games would not be allowed on the storefront (arguably STALKER 2 could claim that they did not incorporate NFT into the game), while that Xbox boss Phil Spencer has publicly stated that they don’t want to see NFT exploitation and predation incorporated into Xbox games. You must be wondering if Xbox has lobbied GSC given that they are teaming up with the game as a console exclusive.

Often based on cryptocurrencies like Etherium, NFTs have been derided for the astronomical amounts of energy required for each transaction, and while there are less power-hungry alternatives, there is still often the idea. that this is a digital technology that has yet to find a use case outside of exploiting the willingness of some people to throw large sums of money at them. Granted, there are other existing methods of creating and selling unique digital products in existing games, and there is just as little promise that the skin you buy in one game from one publisher will be usable in others. games from other publishers.

Ubisoft also opened up an NFT-based cosmetics platform this month, with Ubisoft Quartz drawing similar reviews, with the YouTube video receiving a lot of dislikes and Ubisoft quickly emphasizing the initiative by removing the video. Not only that, but as all 2,000 gun skins made their way into the NFT marketplaces, the highest bid to buy was $ 21. Compare that to asking prices ranging from $ 634 to $ 423,000.

Source: Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesixthaxis.com/2021/12/17/stalker-2-nft-plans-have-been-cancelled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

