Boris Johnson: Can the British Prime Minister retain power? | Boris Johnson News

London, United Kingdom British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has often been described as a leader of Teflon.

During his last two years in office, he managed to avoid multiple scandals sticking to his reputation.

But his political Teflon may be starting to wear off as his Tories recover from a stunning by-election defeat in North Shropshire, a secure seat for the right-wing party for nearly 200 years, as its own MPs rebelled against him, and as he faces plummeting poll ratings and lingering questions about whether he or his staff have rejected the lockdown restrictions they have placed on the public.

The deluge of bad news now raises the question of whether Johnson, who took office in 2019, will be able to hold on to power.

Voters are not the immediate concern as the next general election is not before 2024, but Tory MPs have the power to remove him through an internal leadership vote or a vote of no confidence.

More and more people feel that while the Boris bubble has not fully burst, it appears to have been punctured by the events of the past few weeks, said Matthew Flinders, professor of politics at the University of Sheffield in the UK. United.

Thursday’s by-election defeat in North Shropshire, the latest in a series of events, was catastrophic, Flinders said.

The centrist Liberal Democrats, Britain’s third largest party, managed to overthrow a Conservative majority of 23,000 to win the seat by a margin of almost 6,000 votes.

The vote was triggered by the resignation of former minister Owen Paterson, who resigned over a corruption scandal.

Johnson’s botched attempt to spare Paterson a 30-day House of Commons suspension has led to accusations of corruption and foolishness among the Tories, and party criticism has been a key part of the North’s election campaign. Shropshire.

The result shows that the credibility of the Prime Minister is being questioned at the heart of the parties and that it will be very difficult, even for Johnson, to laugh about it, said Flinders.

This will create some degree of panic within the Tory ranks, but it is unlikely to result in an immediate vote of no confidence, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London.

This by-election would have to be added to months and months when the opposition leads the opinion polls.

The traditionally left-wing Labor Party has only gained the upper hand in recent weeks.

Labor is now nine percent ahead of the Tories, its biggest advantage since February 2014, according to a poll by market research firm Opinium.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s rating fell to 24% approval and 59% disapproval, the lowest in his time as prime minister.

The latest Ipsos Mori poll suggests that 13% more people now think Labor leader Keir Starmer would be a better leader than Johnson.

Lord Robert Hayward, Tory member of the House of Lords and poll expert, said it was striking that Johnsons’ rating fell much faster than the Tory parties.

Its loss of popularity is attritional. It’s not a one-off event, it’s what he’s been doing over the past few weeks, he told Al Jazeera.

Johnson has been accused of hypocrisy since a video was released last week of Downing Street aides and press officers joking about a Christmas party on December 15, 2020.

At that time, the government was calling on the public to stop socializing indoors or out in order to save lives.

Johnson continued to insist that no rules were broken, but the video led to the resignation of a senior press secretary and the organization of an investigation by Johnson.

The Christmas party allegations are a real problem for Johnson, Bale said.

It exhibits a degree of hypocrisy, which most people find it hard to swallow, not least because most people follow the rules and remember how miserable it sometimes made their holiday season, he said. .

Public anger has been heightened by growing concerns about the Omicron variant and how it could affect this year’s Christmas celebrations.

The UK recorded a third consecutive day of record COVID cases, with 88,376 new infections on Thursday. The rules for wearing a mask and working at home have been tightened.

Johnson suffered the worst revolt of his tenure as prime minister last week as backbench MPs ignored his call to support the introduction of COVID passports.

The rebels are in hemorrhage, a government minister said after the meeting.

The PM was forced to rely on the support of Labor MPs to pass the plans and after the rebellion Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested Johnson had lost the confidence and authority to rule the country.

On the one hand, [the rebellion] highlights long-standing tensions within his party which must be managed with care, Flinders said. On the flip side, in some ways, the Second Wave pandemic is creating a distraction for Boris that will move the agenda away from concerns about his ethical standards based.

Johnson’s popularity rebounded during the UK’s largely successful vaccination campaign earlier this year.

Experts say he may be hoping the ongoing vaccination booster campaign will help him repair his image.

Johnson on Monday pledged to deliver 18 million booster doses by New Year’s Day to reach all adults. But amid reports of queues of several hours at vaccination sites, doubts are growing over the feasibility of the goal.

If he fails in that regard, then he has another problem, Bale said.

Medical experts argue that even if the National Health Service (NHS) hits that target, it won’t be enough to curb the spread of Omicron, as cases are already doubling every two or three days.

The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents British doctors, called for the introduction of stricter measures, a move Johnson refused to rule out.

He also warned that the NHS is severely understaffed and that maintaining normal services alongside the recall program is potentially impossible.

But tougher measures could put Johnson back on a collision course with members of his Conservative Party.

Johnsons will retain power if he manages to keep the Labor Party from opening a double-digit lead for several months, analysts have predicted.

But experts stressed that governments’ problems are not limited to solving problems related to recent scandals.

The government has deeper issues, including the economic fallout from the pandemic, they said.

Johnson needs to master the domestic policy agenda and transform the shift from slogan to strategy, Flinders said.

He currently has a trust problem, even among his own backbenchers.

As the next general election approaches, concern within the party as to whether the prime minister will one day be able to focus on the difficult but often boring and highly technical task of governing, said Flinders.

Hayward added: The problems were created by Johnson. So in essence it comes down to him.

He must convince the people who have eluded him in recent weeks that he wants and can be prime minister.