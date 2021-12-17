More than two years after Trump tweeted classified image of Iran, former officials split over fallout





On the morning of August 30, 2019, then-President Donald Trump received his daily intelligence briefing with a select group of senior national security officials, including CIA Director Gina Haspel, the Security Advisor. national security John Bolton and other senior officials.

US officials present at the meeting were delighted. The day before, Iran had attempted to launch a satellite into space, but the launch failed spectacularly, with the rocket exploding on the platform.

The morning briefing material included a classified satellite image of the failed rocket launch, showing extensive damage to the site.

The president was taken by the picture. Trump thought it was fine and asked if he could keep it, a former Trump administration official said. And after some hesitation, the intelligence official said, “Yes. “

Officials were nervous about leaving the image with the president, according to the former official, who attended the meeting. Gina [and other intelligence officials] maybe said something like, “Well, don’t do nothing with it, don’t show it to nobody. But I think he just blew them up. He said, I just want to look at the picture.

About an hour later, Trump tweeted the photo.

Donald Trump, then president in June 2020 (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Some officials feared Trump’s decision to release the image would compromise a key US spy capability, potentially giving Iran a head start in concealing its nuclear and missile programs. Now, as the United States and Iran are embroiled in controversial indirect negotiations over the bailout of the 2015 nuclear deal, which the Trump administration withdrew in 2018 and Iran appears to be bracing for another satellite launch, officials and experts are still divided over the fallout from the Trump decision.

Any effort by the United States or our allies to disrupt or monitor Iranian satellite launches should have been kept in the utmost secrecy, said Michael Mulroy, who served as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for the Middle East from 2017 to the end of 2019.

The same technology used to propel satellites into orbit can be used to develop ballistic missiles, so senior U.S. officials have been watching these launches closely, fearing that Tehran may aim to develop weapons, including, in the future. , nuclear weapons that could strike anywhere on Earth.

Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon than it was then [2015] Okay, Mulroy said. According to some estimates, they could have one in a few months. This makes their efforts to develop a delivery system even more important.

But during the Trump presidency, officials struggled to bring the topic to the attention of presidents. It just wasn’t something, despite repeated efforts, that I could get Trump to strategically focus on, Bolton wrote in The Room Where It Happened, an account of his time in the Trump administration.

One thing is certain: President Trump’s decision to release the classified image was anything but conventional. Trump was unable to digitally attach the photo to a tweet as the electronic devices some use to access their daily classified intelligence files are cut off from the open Internet. So Trump asked an aide to take a photo of the photo from the hard copy of Trump’s daily briefing and post it online, according to the former Trump administration official.

Trump’s move seemed designed to poke fun at the Iranians and raise the specter of American sabotage. The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic crash during final preparations for the launch of the Safir SLV at Semnan Launch Site 1 in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site 1, he tweeted in the text accompanying the image.

US presidents have unlimited power to declassify information, but the decision to release this image from an American spy satellite without interagency discussion or prior degradation in image quality, and within such an accelerated time frame, was likely unprecedented. , according to former officials. (Indeed, academic analysts, using commercially available images, had already revealed the failed launch before the president’s tweet.)

Michael Mulroy, former Deputy Defense Secretary for International Security Assistance. (Monica King / courtesy US Army)

Although the orbital trajectories of US spy satellites are widely known to conflicting intelligence agencies, the images of university researchers and amateur astronomers of these satellites are generally highly classified, as they reveal the precise resolution capabilities of the satellites, which are greater than commercially available technology, according to former officials. .

The intelligence community was extremely unhappy that Trump released the image, the former Trump administration official said, adding that a senior intelligence official called him after the tweet asking him what was going on at the White House.

The tweet in the image was incredibly silly, ridiculous and damaging, said a former senior official at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the agency responsible for U.S. spy satellites.

The office of the director of national intelligence and the national reconnaissance office did not return requests for comment.

Some Trump-era officials recall the president’s decision differently.

Trump referred to releasing the image during the morning intelligence meeting, said a former senior White House official who also attended the meeting. And while CIA Director Haspel and other intelligence officials opposed the idea, they did not compromise on it, the former official said. In fact, this person recalls, the image was only classified at the secret level.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket is launched from Cape Canaveral on November 13, 2020 (Joe Skipper / Reuters)

According to several Trump administration officials, there has been little reluctance from the intelligence community and Pentagon officials to release the photo. There was no particular anguish about the photo’s publication, a former senior intelligence official said.

It was not a crown jewel, far from it, said the former senior White House official. And in any case, Trump-era officials say, advancements in commercially available satellite imagery meant that the image the president released was not much better than what was widely available to the public.

This is not the case, says the former senior NRO official. The image released by Trump was classified at the top secret password level, which is the highest level of secrecy possible, the former official said. The image was taken by one of the most sensitive KH-11 series reconnaissance satellite used by the U.S. intelligence community, according to former officials.

The tweet cost billions in damage, the former senior NRO official estimated. The gift that [the Iranians] were given was, Oh, the Americans have that capability with this series of satellites, now we know that, the former senior NRO official said. That’s because they saw the resolution the satellite was capable of, the official added.

At the NRO, officials were concerned that their platforms might now be lacking, as Iran and other US adversaries newly aware of the powers of US spy satellites would likely change their behavior. It degraded our confidence in our ability to pick up things we might have otherwise picked up, the former official said.

Iranian protesters outside the former US Embassy in Tehran mark the 40th anniversary of the hostage crisis in Iran. (Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)

The image revealed resolution capabilities of US spy satellites that are three times better than the best commercially available images, says Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies and an expert in satellite imagery. Mathematically it is not an order of magnitude better, but analytically it was an order of magnitude better.

Lewis found the picture very informative. As an alien who tries to keep a close eye on what the U.S. intelligence community is doing on the classified side, the picture was a gold mine, and I learned a lot, he says.

Lewis believes the image’s release likely had an impact on intelligence communities around the world.

I don’t want to overstate how bad it was, says Lewis, who notes he’s generally an advocate for more open government. It’s not that the satellites have stopped working. It’s just that he’s helping countries cheat those satellites.

Lewis says Iran has introduced new measures to make it more difficult for satellite analysis of their launch activities, which he attributes to a mixture of what the Iranians have learned from the image released by Trump, as well. than increased public scrutiny from open source analysts like him. What precisely caused Iran’s change in behavior is difficult to disentangle, Lewis says.

Some Trump administration officials have dismissed concerns about the image revealing as exaggerated.

I also heard those whines and groans and pearl-clenching sounds from the intelligence community about the tweeted image, a former senior administration official said. But I saw no change [in spy satellite capabilities], or no one explained to me why it was important.

The former senior intelligence official attributed it to parish concerns of the NRO. To be blunt, NRO thinks any satellite imagery ever released anywhere is a big deal, whether it’s from them or someone else, the former official said.

Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Dallas in September 2015 (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

But NRO officials were shocked and too intimidated to speak out, the former senior NRO official recalled.

It was almost like you didn’t want to carry the president’s weight on the NRO because you can see he just left with a flamethrower with the FBI and CIA, the former official said. And NRO was like, we just wanna be left alone.

The president’s actions have been calculated, according to the former senior White House official. Trump said the tweet would enter Iranians’ heads, whether [the explosion on the launchpad] was an accident or not, the former official said. He was pretty sure he was going to tweet the picture, and he did.

The former official denied that the explosion was the result of secret US action. The missile exploded; it wasn’t something we did to him, he said.

The Iranians are currently extremely accident prone as they lack the funds to do the necessary maintenance of their space program, the former senior administration official said. There are things that happen by accident.

But others were less categorical that the explosion was accidental. There was a lot of heartburn from the tweet, a former senior Pentagon official said. If you have generally been successful with a secret action, you should keep it a secret. Because that’s what made it successful.

