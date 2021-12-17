What is Erdoan looking for? – Greek city weather

Politics
What is Erdoan looking for?
The Turkish economy is in a precarious position, with the pound falling more and more every day, reaching an all time high and intensifying instability and crisis in the neighboring country.
Nevertheless, the specific situation was chosen by Ankara in order to “proceed with the normalization of relations with Armenia”, as Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu said in his speech to Parliament on the 2022 budget.
avuolu said: “We will soon appoint joint special representatives for normalization steps with Armenia. We will also be launching charter flights between Yerevan and Istanbul in the coming days. “
In a geopolitical quicksand, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is trying to “open” an approach with Armenia by appointing a special envoy to Yerevan.
In the recent conflict between the two Caucasian countries, Turkey has shamelessly supported the Azeri side. Let us recall that the last attempts at Turkey-Armenia rapprochement in 1993 failed.
International analysts are wondering what Ankara intends to do with its initiative. And why now?
Does Turkey want to show the international community that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is resolved?
This is the necessary and preliminary step for the establishment of the proposed “3 + 3” platform, a regional body comprising the States of the South Caucasus and their neighbors: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. , as well as Iran, Russia and Turkey.
“It is clear from the openness to Armenia that Erdoan wants to play the role of regional leader,” said the professor at the Department of Political Science and International Relations. Center for Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Studies of the Institute of International Relations Sotiris Roussos.
“He believes he can do it because the Armenians are in a very difficult position militarily and politically.
“The army is at its weakest point, as shown by the latest developments with the Azeris who have recently invaded and occupied areas of Armenia and Yerevan, seeking intervention from Moscow,” Prof. Sotiris said. Roussos.
The head of the Center for Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies said: “The Turkish president sees it as an opportunity to become a regional leader, who will determine peace in this region, relations between states, etc.
“Erdoan will not interfere with Georgia or other Caucasian issues (Ossetia, etc.)” because they constitute a “red line for the Russians”, he added.
The professor explained that since Armenia is “in a difficult position, it will obviously also speak with Turkey. But talks between the two sides should go nowhere. “
“The Armenians’ mistrust of Turkey is so great, especially after the role it played in the last war with Azerbaijan, that it is impossible for anything to really happen,” he said. concluded.
According to Vivi Kefala, professor of international relations at the University of the Aegean Sea, with the unexpected “opening” of Yerevan, Ankara seeks “to attract public opinion, obtaining alleged success abroad”.
Moreover, the professor added: “Turkey wants to play the benevolent giant of the region and therefore does everything because there is a ‘magical’ leader.
On the other hand, if they are going to be members of the same “3 + 3” platform, they will obviously have to normalize their relations.
Undoubtedly, there is a fund that has not seen the light of day. This movement did not come out of nowhere, if you look at the map you can see what is happening to the pipelines.
“Pipelines are another reason why Erdoan wants to normalize relations and wants to participate in this platform,” concluded the Middle East expert.
