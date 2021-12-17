Xi Jinping emphasizes accelerating the development of a unified national market

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday underscored efforts to accelerate the development of a unified national market.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while chairing the 23rd meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Comprehensive Reform.

He stressed the importance of balancing the relationship between government and the market when developing a socialist market economy to let the market play the decisive role in the allocation of resources while allowing the government to better fulfill its functions.

The Chinese president urged the country to accelerate market reform, saying that to build a new development paradigm, the country must accelerate the construction of an effectively regulated, open and unified domestic market with fair competition.

He also called for building a unified market system and regulation to promote the orderly and free flow of economic factors.

President Xi stressed the importance of improving the effectiveness of government oversight.

It is also committed to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of businesses and the safety of life and property of people in accordance with the law.

The country must adhere to the direction of training high-caliber personnel and building world-class universities, Xi added.

The ethics of science and technology is the code of values ​​that we must uphold, Xi said, while calling for ensuring the use of science and technology for the greater good.