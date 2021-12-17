House Oversight Committee releases report detailing efforts by Trump administration officials to ‘undermine’ Covid-19 efforts in the United States





The committee, which spent months working to interview former Trump officials, said the administration has worked to undermine the public health response to the coronavirus pandemic by preventing officials from speaking in public, by watering down testing guidelines and attempting to interfere with other public health guidelines.

Much of the report was a summary of papers and interviews they had published throughout the year, but the report also presented new examples of adapting health counseling despite officials’ concerns about the potential adverse effects of the changes.

In one case, Dr Jay Butler, deputy director of infectious diseases at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the committee he was upset and concerned about the guidelines he was due to update in May 2020. for religious communities. He said he was concerned that some of the changed masking guidelines and other church practices could potentially endanger lives.

He wrote in an email about the change that he was “very upset this Sunday morning that there are people who will get sick and possibly die because of what we have been forced to do.”

“I was doing a lot of soul-searching about whether or not I should have agreed to even make the change in the document,” Butler told the committee when asked for his words. “Clearly, it was a directive, but it was a real struggle because I felt that what had been done was not good public health practice. “

Butler told the committee that while he was not aware of any instance where the guidelines had negatively impacted the health of Americans, “this concern will haunt me for some time.”

The report also chronicled deep frustration on the part of White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr Deborah Birx, who at one point was so upset by a meeting that included medics that she called as part of a “fringe group” that she told her colleagues she would not attend. . “I can’t be a part of that with these people who believe in collective immunity,” Birx wrote in an email released by the committee. This approach has been widely criticized by public health experts, who note that a previous infection does not guarantee immunity and who say such an approach would most certainly have resulted in even more hospitalizations and deaths. “These are people who believe that all curves are predetermined and that mitigation is irrelevant – they are a marginal group with no groundwork in epidemics, public health, or common sense experience on the ground. am happy to get out of town or whatever gives the WH Coverage, ”she wrote.

The report also explained how a briefing angered former President Donald Trump so much that CDC officials were barred by the Trump administration for more than three months from holding public briefings.

An official, then director of the CDC’s National Vaccination and Respiratory Disease Center, Dr Nancy Messonnier, told the committee that Trump was “angry” after giving a briefing on February 25, 2020, warning of the danger of Covid-19. She told the select subcommittee that she felt “upset” after receiving calls from then CDC director Dr Robert Redfield and then HHS secretary Alex Azar to this. topic.

CNN has reached out to Redfield and Azar for comment.

Another official told the committee that the CDC wanted to hold a briefing on the recommendation to wear cloth masks and inform the public of pediatric cases and deaths from Covid-19, but the Trump administration has blocked the request. The committee revealed in its report that the CDC’s former senior deputy director, Dr Anne Schuchat, said that “a lot of us” at the CDC thought we couldn’t talk about the science of Covid-19 because that, the report sums up, the White House’s decisions were politically motivated.

Another example of weakened guidelines in the report is that of Birx, who confirmed to the committee that Dr. Scott Atlas, a senior researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, was involved in changing the testing guidelines to advise against test most asymptomatic people, even if they have been exposed. to the virus – something the report said that runs counter to science-based recommendations. Trump brought Atlas to the coronavirus task force after seeing him appear on Fox.

CNN has contacted Atlas for comment.

The committee wrote that Birx said in her interview that the changes to the testing guidelines for asymptomatic people “were made specifically to reduce the number of tests performed,” according to the report. Fewer tests have served to “obscure how quickly the virus was spreading across the country,” he said.

“Trump administration officials have engaged in a staggering pattern of political interference in the response to the pandemic and have ignored early warnings of the impending crisis,” the committee said in its summary. “These decisions put countless American lives at risk, undermined the nation’s public health institutions, and contributed to one of the worst leadership failures in American history.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/17/politics/house-committee-trump-covid-19/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos