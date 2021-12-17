8 other nations who honored Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bhutan’s highest civilian honor, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, on Friday on the country’s national day. Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was delighted to hear “His Majesty pronounce the name Narendra Modi of Your Excellency Modiji for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo”. “HM underlined all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji has shown over the years and especially during the pandemic. “Much merit! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, Your Excellency saw Your Excellency as a great spiritual human being. I look forward to celebrating this honor in person,” the Prime Minister’s office said. Minister of Bhutan in a statement on Facebook. However, this is not the only international honor bestowed on Modi since he became Prime Minister of India in 2014. Here are eight countries that have awarded international prizes or distinctions to PM Modi. 1. United States: PM Modi received the prestigious Legion of Merit, the United States Armed Forces Award in 2020. The award is presented to individuals who demonstrate exemplary merit of conduct. 2. Russia: Prime Minister Modi received the Oder of St. Andrew in 2019. According to some reports, the award, the highest honor of the Russian Federation, was awarded to Modi for his exemplary service in promoting Indo-Russian relations . 3. Maldives: The Order of Distinguished Reign of Nishan Izzuddin, the Maldives’ highest honor for foreign dignitaries, was awarded to Modi in 2019. 4. Afghanistan: Prime Minister Modi was awarded the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud in 2016. It is the highest civilian honor in the war-torn country. 5. Saudi Arabia: The Gulf country bestowed the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor, on Prime Minister Modi in 2016. 6. Palestine: PM Modi received the Great Necklace of the State of Palestine in 2018. 7. WATER: The UAE’s highest civilian honor is the Order of Zayed Award which was bestowed on Prime Minister Modi in 2019. It is only awarded to the highest dignitaries in the country. 8. Bahrain: PM Modi received Bahrain’s highest honor, the Renaissance Order of King Hamad – First Class, in 2019. (With PTI entries)

