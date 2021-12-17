Mulyorejo market traders receive money and basic food aid from the president

Indonesian President Joko Widodo took the time to greet and hand over cash and basic necessities to street vendors and market stalls in Mulyorejo, Cepu District, Blora Regency.

The president paid a working visit to the regency of Blora with the agenda to inaugurate the airport of Ngloram, located in the district of Cepu, on Friday (12/17/2021) morning.

Arriving at Mulyorejo market, President and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo got out of the presidential car and were greeted by Danrem 073 Makutarama Colonel Arm Putranto Gatot Sri Handoyo, S.Sos, MM, Chief of Police of Blora AKBP Wiraga Dimas Tama, SIK and Regional Secretary of the Regency of Blora, Komang Gede Irawadi, SE, M.Sc.

The arrival of the President was greeted with enthusiasm by the traders. For a while they stopped buying and selling activities to watch the president and every now and then they took pictures of this historic moment.

President Jokowi and the First Lady then distributed cash and basic necessities to traders in the market. The president also appeared to have a dialogue with traders in the market, while giving messages on the importance of sanitary protocols.

One of the traders in Mulyorejo market, Sami (75) was grateful because that morning President Jokowi was happy to be present in person at Mulyorejo market to help.

He and other traders did not expect to meet the number one person in Indonesia.

“Alhamdulillah, may Mr. Jokowi receive good health and long life. I don’t think, Mr. Jokowi is here to come to the market (Alhamdulillah, I hope Mr. Jokowi is healthy and good and long life. I did it don’t you wait, Mr. Jokowi is here in the market), ”he said.

Mbah Sami also felt happy, as he received money and basic food aid from the President of the Republic of Indonesia. It is expected that the cash assistance will be used to increase the capital of the company.

“Aid for art and basic necessities, wonten oil, rice and sanesipun. Thank goodness Mr. Jokowi’s help, Niki saged increased Kulo’s business capital (money and products from first necessity, there is oil, rice and others. Thank God Mr. Jokowi’s help was able to increase my sales capital)) “, he concluded.

President Jokowi’s presence among the traders in Mulyorejo Market was also very memorable, especially for a local resident named Oni Priyono.

The man did not expect to meet in person and was presented with a jacket by the President.

“I was surprised to have had the fortune, very happy, earlier I was surprised to have waved my hand like that and the president said ‘yes you are’, he said. he said, then I was escorted to meet Pak Jokowi, “he said.

So face to face, the President spontaneously took off his jacket and then put it on Oni Priyono.

“Mr. Jokowi, thank you, hope you are still healthy, hope you can visit Blora again, the people of Blora, Cepu are really looking forward to the arrival of Pak Jokowi,” Oni said .

On this occasion, the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, accompanied President Joko Widodo in the delivery of cash and basic necessities.

After that, the President and his entourage then continued on their way to follow other activities.

Present to support the activity, Assistant II of the Regional Secretary of the Regency of Blora, Interim Head of the Office of Cooperative Trade and SMEs of Blora. (Dinkominfo / Prokompim).