My life is an open book, PM Imran tells court via video link





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in a district court and courtroom via video link from his office on Friday to record a statement in a Rs 10 billion defamation lawsuit against the senior leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Asif.

During his video-link appearance before District Judge and additional sessions Muhammad Adnan, the Prime Minister filed an affidavit against the PML-N leader for raising allegations of non-transparency, money laundering. money and use of limited companies in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds.

On August 1, 2012, Prime Minister Imran said: Asif first made allegations that Imran “engaged in money laundering or caused money laundering or endorsed the commission of money laundering”. money through SKMT ”at his press conference in Punjab. House and later that same evening on a private television show, he repeated the allegations.

Prime Minister Imran said Asif also alleged that he would be a person who played satta [betting] with charity money.

“My life from an early age has been an open book,” Prime Minister Imran said in the affidavit. “The Pakistani people loved and admired me as a human being and believed in my financial integrity despite any personal vilification regarding my youth as an international sports superstar that I faced.”

The prime minister informed the court that Asif’s statements were “false and had been made and published to damage my reputation,” adding that the statements had subjected him to unfair criticism.

In addition to the defamatory tone and tenor of the accused, the prime minister said the PML-N chief alleged that as chairman of the board of SKMT he was personally responsible for carrying out investments from Zakat funds in a non-transparent manner through the Benami companies. put in place to allow non-transparent investment.

In the affidavit, the Prime Minister said Asif claimed he [Imran] had acted in a way worse than the infamous “Double Shah” who defrauded a large number of people.

Prime Minister Imran added that Double Shah was the pseudonym of a notorious fraudster whose case had come to light years earlier and who had deprived thousands of their hard-earned savings by extracting funds based on false statements. .

“Comparing myself to the said Double Shah is the worst form of defamation caused to me by the accused. [Asif]PM said. He added that the allegations against him related to two rounds of transactions carried out by the SKMT Endowment Fund which were disclosed in the financial report for the year 2010 and published on the SKMT website.

The first set of transactions made problematic by the defendant involved ABN-AMRO banknotes, the prime minister said, saying that Asif described the deposit of funds by the endowment fund in various ABN-AMRO banknotes as a suspicious transaction. He added that the deposit of funds produced a return which is duly reflected in the financial statements for fiscal year 2010.

The second transaction involved the investment made from SKMT’s Endowment Fund of $ 3 million in Cinnabar – a company involved in a housing development project in Oman, details of which were disclosed in the SKMT financial statements.

“The investment decision was taken by the investment committee of the board of directors of SKMT of which I was not a member,” Prime Minister Imran told the court.

He argued that “no Zakat money was used in this transaction and no Benami transaction was concluded.” Referring to the 2010 financial statements, he said: “Out of Rs 807,018,400 that was collected as Zakat in 2010, no Zakat rupees were transferred to the Endowment Fund.”

Giving the impression that an offshore company was equivalent to a Benami company, the Prime Minister said that “it is absolutely not the case”, adding that an offshore company is simply a company registered outside the jurisdiction. where it carries out its main activity.

“I could only have laundered money if, as the accused falsely claims, the donations and Zakat offered by the Pakistani public to SKMT were the proceeds of a crime and SKMT and I knew that it was it was the proceeds of such a crime ”The Prime Minister disputed the allegations of money laundering.

“The accused’s statement that the money laundering took place was completely false,” he said, adding that Asif made the allegations in full knowledge that damage to his reputation and believes would harm SKMT.

“The defendant is obliged to make good any losses caused to my reputation and to pay damages commensurate with these losses,” Prime Minister Imran added. “I cautiously estimate these losses to be 10,000,000,000 Rs / – (ten billion rupees only) as damages, which can be graciously awarded to me.”

The statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said that running e-courts is a welcome step as it saves the court time and money and helps to quickly adjudicate cases.

“The judiciary and government agencies deserve praise for the successful introduction of electronic courts,” the guide said. He and his lawyer, Senator Waleed Iqbal, participated in the legal proceedings of the prime minister’s office, he added.

