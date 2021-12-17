Ahead of heroes’ welcome for Trump, Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress laments Biden’s abomination





WASHINGTON Donald Trump has delivered a lot to religious conservatives, and he can count on evangelical support if he attempts a comeback, said First Baptist Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress, whose huge flock will worship Sunday with the ex- President.

If he does show up, he will have a large group of conservative Christians who will remember the promises he kept, and are also very upset by what they are seeing in Washington, DC, right now, Jeffress said. The Biden administration is the most ungodly administration in our country’s history.

Trump will appear at the American Airlines Center on Sunday afternoon on a joint speaking tour with former Fox News host Bill OReilly.

Jeffress, one of Trump’s most prominent Christian advisers and boosters, was a frequent visitor to the White House during his presidency. He was with Trump for the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, celebrating a president who stands to your right, O God, when it comes to Israel.

During the White House Christmas parties, Trump would often invite him to say a few words about the holidays and lead a prayer. So when Jeffress found out he was in town, I asked him if he would take a Christmas greeting to our parents at the end of the service. So many of our people love him and would love to hear a Christmas message from him.

Two weeks ago, Jeffress used his sermon to lament the direction President Joe Biden is taking.

When you look at what he does and promotes – abortion, transgender – and what he does to nullify religious freedom, it’s an abomination, he said.

With Trump at hand, hell remains far from such questions.

My message will have absolutely nothing to do with politics. This is Christmas. Everyone is invited to attend this Republican, Democrat, Independent Sunday, Jeffress said. It is not a political event. The music and my message focus on the most important event in human history, the birth of Jesus Christ.

The nation’s 45th president is not one to turn the other cheek.

He has spent the past year harboring grudges against Republicans who blame him for the Jan.6 riot on the United States Capitol, insisting the attack was in fact a peaceful protest and clinging to false allegations of electoral fraud.

Critics see him as a potential autocrat who has bruised democracy and would do irreparable harm in a second term.

Jeffress, one of the first people close to Trump to recognize Biden as president-elect, dismissed such concerns.

I believe he loves this country and the principles on which this country was founded. But he has the right to stand for election. And, you know, you’re looking at Stacey Abrams, who I think hasn’t conceded yet, he said. I have no doubt that the president loves this country and wants the best for him.

(Abrams, a voting rights activist in Georgia, lost the 2018 governor race to the state’s top elections official, accusing him of voter suppression.)

The auditorium where Trump will attend the 11 a.m. Sunday service has 3,000 seats. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, with security lines opening two hours earlier.

There’s room for another 1,600 to watch live, as well as a matching overflow area. In total, about 6,000 people will be on campus with Trump, Jeffress predicted.

A full choir of 250 to 300 singers, plus an orchestra, will present Christmas music.

Few of the faithful will wear masks. The church encourages face coverings for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, but the vast majority of our people have been vaccinated, Jeffress said, and of course we don’t have deacons who fight people if they don’t have masks.

Her strengths for the first time worshiping in person at First Baptist. Last year he attended the Easter service virtually.

The country was in lockdown, and predictions Trump had offered for weeks that the pandemic would subside by Easter turned out to be overly optimistic.

Jeffress did not encourage Trump to run again.

I have absolutely no idea of ​​his plans. But he still has a very loyal following among conservative Christians, Jeffress said. Whatever your political belief, most people have to agree that he was the most pro-life, pro-religious freedom, and pro-Israel president in history.

Trump installed three of the nine Supreme Court justices, as well as around 200 lower court justices with life tenures, achieving precisely the ideological change he promised before the religious right put aside scruples. the rude real estate mogul looking for a job for the first time.

Five of six Tory judges, Chief Justice John Roberts, who remains the dissenter, appears determined to overthrow Roe against Wade and overturn nearly half a century of abortion rights.

This majority let Texas’s 6-week ban go into effect on September 1 and upheld the law on December 10 with a ruling that also allowed Texas to continue to outsource law enforcement to vigilantes. .

Under Roe, states cannot ban abortion before viability at around 23 weeks. Thus, Texas law clearly violates the rights of women under Roe. So does a 15-week ban in Mississippi involved in a case known as Dobbs. The court will rule on this by the end of June, and Roes’ future looks bleak.

Several months ago, I was pessimistic that Roe would be completely upset. When over 60% of Americans are still in favor of some form of Roe or another, it is very difficult for the Supreme Court to oppose it. Historically, the Supreme Court does not rule public opinion, it follows public opinion. But I’m starting to change my mind, said Jeffress.

And that’s all Trump does.

The reason the U.S. Supreme Court is seriously debating overturning the Roe v Wade case, or at least dramatically reducing it – the only reason is Donald J. Trump and the three pro justices. -life he appointed to the Supreme Court, he said.

This will be his lasting legacy, and those judges and judges that he has placed on the courts are the only speed bump left for us to be fully taken over by the left.

