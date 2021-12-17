Editorial: Strong message needed on China’s actions

Canada has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China. We are joined by the United States, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand, who have also said they will not send accredited officials to the Games.

New Zealand’s reluctance centers on travel restrictions in the event of a pandemic, but Wellington’s government has also expressed concerns about human rights violations in China.

Canada, the United States, Australia and Britain highlighted Beijing’s abuses against its Uyghur population, the ongoing genocide against minorities and its suppression of democracy in Hong Kong.

The question is whether imposing a diplomatic boycott of the Games goes far enough.

Canada has a unique and directly personal grievance against President Xi Jinping’s regime. In 2018, the Chinese government arrested two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

The espionage charges against the two men were clearly fabricated. Nevertheless, they were taken into custody and Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The arrests came just hours after Canada apprehended Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, which has a home in Vancouver.

Meng, who is a Chinese citizen, was arrested following an extradition request from US prosecutors who wanted to try her for fraud.

After the charges against her were suspended in September, Spavor and Kovrig were immediately released. This has been widely seen as a case of hostage-taking by the Chinese government, with foreign visitors being held as part of the country’s political agenda.

This is a worrying development that worries the international legal community. As one expert in China put it: “They don’t even pretend to pretend it was anything but a simple hostage-taking.

There have of course been many boycotts of previous Olympic tournaments.

China missed the 1956 Melbourne Games in protest against Taiwan’s permission to participate. China regards Taiwan as an integral part of that country’s domain.

South Africa was banned from the 1964 Olympics due to its apartheid policy.

In 1976, 28 countries boycotted the Montreal Games because New Zealand was one of the participants. This country’s rugby team – the All Blacks – had played matches in South Africa.

And a total of 65 countries missed the Moscow Summer Games in 1980, after Russia invaded Afghanistan.

These were large-scale boycotts, meaning that neither the athletes nor the officials attended. In the long run, what effect they had is debatable. But at the time, they managed to gain the world’s attention, especially around the apartheid policy.

Will a purely diplomatic boycott lead to such a result? At first glance, he wears all aspects of a purely formal gesture with little to no weight behind him.

There is, of course, another side to this question. For many athletes, being able to participate in an Olympic tournament is the height of their ambitions.

If they are banned from attending the China Games, some may never get a second chance. Is it fair to deny them a reward for years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice?

Indeed, is even a diplomatic boycott wise? Without the presence of senior government officials from boycotting countries, will their athletes be safe?

A number of countries have abandoned the idea of ​​such a boycott precisely for these concerns.

This is a deeply troubling situation, with even wider ramifications.

It is now evident that President Xi and his administration have embarked on a program to tighten their grip on internal affairs regardless of long-standing conventions.

Add to this the military strengthening of this country – China now has the largest fighting force in the world – the possibility of a Second Cold War is growing.

Already, the Chinese Air Force is carrying out flights over Taiwanese airspace which threatens Taiwan’s independence. And in October, Japan was surrounded by 10 Chinese and Russian warships acting in concert.

In this context, and recalling that two of our fellow citizens were taken hostage by China, does a diplomatic boycott send a strong enough message?