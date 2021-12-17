PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of heads of regulators





–

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of heads of regulatory authorities in Islamabad on Friday.

Regulators have a central role to play in protecting the rights of individuals, the prime minister said in his remarks.

Regulators must protect public interests by ensuring effective oversight and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, he added.

The Prime Minister underlined the effective role of regulatory authorities in controlling cartels and mafias.

Imran Khan called on all regulators to ensure fairness and quality of service to develop the sectors they regulate.

The heads of all regulatory authorities assured Prime Minister Imran Khan to take effective measures to strengthen the capacity of their competent authorities to ensure better service delivery to citizens.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a review meeting on ongoing public welfare, social security and poverty reduction, and basic health projects in Punjab.

The meeting benefited from a detailed briefing on Ehsas Rashan’s health card and subsidized program.

He was informed that from January to March 2022, all families in the Punjab will benefit from free medical facilities up to Rs 1 million.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress made on a grant given to low-income families under the Ehsas Rashan program and its expected positive results in poverty reduction.

The meeting was also briefed on other ongoing Ehsas programs including Ehsas Koi Bhooka Na Soey, Langarkhana and Ehsas Panahgah.

In addition, the meeting was briefed on the Kamyab Jawan program, Naya Pakistan Housing and Sports Drive.

Expressing satisfaction with the plans, the Prime Minister ordered to complete the ongoing public welfare projects in a timely manner. He said that the timely completion of social assistance projects is the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister said that the Naya Pakistan health card is a unique and unprecedented health insurance program in the world.

