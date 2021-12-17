Boris Johnson accepts responsibility for mutilation of by-elections in North Shropshire | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said he accepts responsibility for his party’s crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election, but also defiantly accused the media of focusing on politics and politicians following a series of allegations about Conservative sleaze and lockdown rule violations.

The Prime Minister said he understood why people were and are frustrated in North Shropshire, where the Lib Dems have overthrown a huge Tory majority to take the seat by 6,000 votes.

Wearing a mask in front of the camera, he told broadcasters: Obviously the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result. I fully understand the frustrations of people. I hear what the voters of North Shropshire are saying. With all humility, I must accept this verdict.

I understand what constituents want us as a government to do at all times is to focus on them and their priorities.

However, Johnson went on to say that the biggest issue in recent weeks has been that what people have been hearing is a litany of things about politics and politicians and things that don’t concern them and things we can do. to improve life.

He dismissed questions about his personal responsibility in the scandals over how a Tory donor funded his Downing Street wallpaper and the allegations of Downing Street parties during the lockdown, appearing to blame the media for focusing too much on these issues .

Pressed on what needed to change, Johnson said: With all humility and respect, these questions are exactly the kind of questions about politics, politicians, the workings of government that I’m going to have to solve of course, but the real issues on which people want to focus Was the NHS investments being invested and what was doing to fight the pandemic. This is the number one priority for the government.

Asked about Tory MPs warning him he could be removed as leader if he fails to master No 10, Johnson declined to answer on the grounds that it was a question about politics and politicians.

May I remind you of everything I said in this interview? This is exactly the kind of question that breaks the golden rule, he said. We were focused on getting the job done. We were focused on our efforts to make sure that we not only had the fastest vaccine rollout, the fastest booster rollout, like we did before, but we were able, through the campaign to immediate reinforcement, avoid the most serious consequences of Omicron.

That’s what the government is going to do now, that’s what I’m focusing on, and you know what, I think that’s what people would want me to focus on.

In the wake of the result, some Tory MPs warned Johnson it was his last chance, with the 1922 committee allowing letters of no confidence to be emailed over the Christmas holidays.

Earlier this week, he suffered the biggest rebellion of his tenure, with 100 MPs voting against his Covid restrictions plan B to face Omicron, meaning he had to rely on Labor votes to pass the restrictions through Parliament.

Sir Roger Gale, a veteran of the Conservative backbench, has said the PM is on borrowed time.

I think this should be seen as a referendum on the performance of the Prime Minister and I think the Prime Minister is now in the last resort, he told BBC Radio 4s Today. Already two strikes: one at the beginning of the week during the vote in the Commons and now this one. One more shot and let’s go.