Donald Trump claims people say Merry Christmas because of him





Four years after declaring victory in the so-called Christmas War, former President Donald Trump again claimed that more Americans were saying Merry Christmas because of him.

On a Christmas Newsmax special that began airing Thursday, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee claimed that just before the 2016 presidential election, America had [been] get into a long time when people stopped saying Merry Christmas.

You changed that on purpose, Huckabee told Trump as the emotional music for strings and piano was played.

Trump agreed, saying that when he announced his run for president in 2015, the country started with this awakening a bit before that.

And it was embarrassing for stores to say Merry Christmas. You would see these big chains, they want your money but they don’t mean Merry Christmas. And they would use reds and they would use whites and snow, but they wouldn’t say Merry Christmas, he added.

When I started campaigning I said, you’re going to say “Merry Christmas” again. And now people are saying it, Trump continued. That was a big part of what I was doing, I was saying it all the time during that time… I’m telling you, we brought it back very quickly.

During his presidential campaign and early in his administration, Trump and his allies appeared to be part of a pro-“Merry Christmas” crusade. Many Republicans have argued that by removing the brand’s holiday images or saying Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas, stores are anti-Christian – some have even accused big companies of hating Jesus.

I love Christmas, Trump said in 2015. You go to the stores now, and that doesn’t say Christmas. It says “Happy Holidays”. All over! I say, “Where’s Christmas? I said to my wife, ‘Don’t go to these stores.’ I want to see Christmas! Other people can have their vacation, but Christmas is Christmas. I want to see “Merry Christmas”. Do you remember the expression “Merry Christmas”? Do not you see it. You will see it if I am elected.

However, the Pew Research Center found in 2017 that 90% of Americans celebrate Christmas, with just over half saying it doesn’t matter how businesses greet their customers during the holiday season.

That same year, Trump tweeted on Christmas Eve: “People are proud to say Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the onslaught of our dear and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!

According to Trump and Huckabee, the phrase Merry Christmas is part of American culture and is not meant to be exclusive.

America loves Christmas, said the former president. Whether you are a Muslim, whether you are a Christian, whether you are a Jew, everyone loves Christmas. And they would say Merry Christmas until these crazy people come along and they want to stop him and everything else.

In 2017, the Washington Post found that until 2011, Trump himself avoided wishing his followers a Merry Christmas on social media, sticking to more generic holiday greetings.

Wishing everyone a very happy holiday season !, he tweeted on December 23, 2010.

Young entrepreneurs, the holiday season is here, but that’s no excuse not to stay on top of your business prospects. Focus! Trump wrote on December 19, 2013.

According to the report, the former president first used the word Christmas on Twitter in 2011 when he suggested that his followers buy one of his books as a gift.

