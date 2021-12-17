Why did Imran Khan give power to a man who hates democracy? – Friday times





Imran Khan’s regime uses religion to distract public attention from the serious issues that emerge from its incompetence and poor governance. This government has given the nation an unstable economy, super inflation, unemployment, a spiraling price, a weak currency and an increased poverty rate.

Almost 40 percent of Pakistanis live below the poverty line and the public’s anti-government sentiment is growing every day. The Oxford-trained Prime Minister is astute enough to know how to use religion for his political purposes. He bends over backwards to link up with the country’s clergy and obscurantist forces to maintain his grip on power. Will this strategy work? The short answer is no.

The politics of religion

Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) have been criticized by various sectors of society. They have been criticized for having described Osama bin Laden as a shaheed instead of a terrorist on the floor of the National Assembly; for blaming the increase in male sexual violence against women on women wearing very little clothing, and for giving the men a free pass stating that they are not robots.

The policies and attitude of the current government have polarized Pakistani politics, resulting in reduced tolerance for religious minorities. Religious extremism and bigotry have been compounded by the use of sympathetic words towards religious prejudices. Language which openly supports the forces of obscurantism and intolerance is used by the Prime Minister and his party.

In the first years under Imran Khan’s leadership, 31 persons belonging to religious minorities were murdered, 25 others were the targets of blasphemy.

The recent surrender to the extremist treasury of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is also disturbing. First, the government described it as prohibited attire, then they shook hands, then jailed the chief, but then greeted him with a bouquet of flowers. No remorse was shown for the damage caused by the TLP. The regimes’ love and support for religious groups with street power is evident. Imran Khan and the PTI are responsible for Pakistan’s rapid descent into obscurantism and religious intolerance.

A new committee

Another initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan based on his religious policy is the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority. It is a springboard to realize Riyasat-e-Madina’s utopian dream. The Authority was created by a presidential ordinance and not by an act of Parliament. This is the original idea of ​​Imran Khan, who is his chief boss.

The mandate of this Authority is to research the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet, and to oversee the education system and the media industry to ensure that they conform to Islamic values. The Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority appears to be a crude attempt to use religiosity to promote a political goal.

Most upsetting is that the Authority is mandated to monitor the media and the education system. Already, the unique national curriculum introduced previously by the PTI has caused irreparable damage to the education system. This government enterprise will encourage the next generation to be closed-minded. The SNC does not meet the requirements of a modern and progressive education system.

A controversial leader

Dr Ejaz Akram, a highly controversial religious scholar, has been appointed to head the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority. Dr Akram is openly against the democratic system of governance, he believes in the rule of the elite from the elite. His public views on regional and world politics are bizarre and obscurantist.

Moreover, the appointment of Dr Akram, whose controversial ideas support the dictatorship, reminds us of how much extremism is on the rise in the country. Dr Akrams’ overt denial and hatred of democratic values ​​and traditions is clear in his writings and speeches. In a published article he says: The idea of ​​a republic, nationalism, capitalism, feminism, absolute freedom of speech, are all false conciseness that must be abandoned by us for things that work for us. . He described Pakistan’s political leadership as cowardly, stupid and sold for many decades. He says the only hope this country has now is that the whole principle and structure of governance will be completely dismantled.

Dr Akram wishes for the creation of a new system of governance led by an elite that has a righteous character and embraces a much deeper understanding of ideologies, religions, civilizations and the principles of the art of governing. His views are no different from those adopted by the fascists in the 1920s. It is not surprising that Imran Khan chose Dr. Akram to head the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, to determine the direction. ideological Pakistan, given that the Prime Minister himself has the same views.

Imran Khan’s obscurantist, backward and controversial ideas about state and society are well known. His use of religion in politics raises serious concerns about further restrictions on freedom of expression under the guise of Islam.

Undermining our democratic process, encouraging authoritarianism under the guise of resetting the system, and doing all of this in the name of faith, are all extremely dangerous gestures for the country. Imran Khan’s vision of Riyasat-e-Madina is in fact an effort to further the obscurantist legacy of General Zias. It’s a big step backwards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefridaytimes.com/why-has-imran-khan-given-power-to-a-man-who-hates-democracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos