PM Modi to visit poll-linked UP four times in 10 days as BJP ramps up campaign – The New Indian Express





Express news service LUCKNOW: The importance of Uttar Pradesh in the country’s political landscape can be measured by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made three visits to the election-related state so far this month. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the state four more times over the next 10 days for various official duties before the Election Commission issues the notification for the 2022 Assembly polls and the model code of conduct enters. in force in the state. If the sources are to be believed, the ECI can notify assembly polls in five states at any time early next month and at UP, assembly polls can take place in 6-7 phases. Prime Minister Modi spares no effort to ensure the victory of the BJP in 2022 in UP. He will be in Shahjahanpur on December 18 to lay the foundation stone for the 594 km long Ganga highway from Meerut to Prayagraj, followed by his visit to Sangam town of Prayagraj on December 21 to interact with nearly two Lakh female employees. He is also expected to launch some development projects in the neighborhood on Tuesday. Modi is also expected to kick off the first phase of his dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, on December 13-14. He will travel again to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on December 23 to organize a seminar with farmers on his vision for the agricultural sector. According to his itinerary, the PM will travel to Kanpur on December 28 to inaugurate the Kanpur metro project and participate in the convening of IIT-Kanpur. READ ALSO | PM Modi will meet around 40 UP’s BJP deputies on Friday as party launches preparations for the poll The Prime Minister visited the state three times this month in Gorakhpur to inaugurate the AAIMS and a fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur on December 7, unveiling the National Irrigation Project of the Saryu Canal National Project in Balrampur on December 11 and the launch of the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project. December 13 and 14. In November, the Prime Minister traveled to Sultanpur to launch the Purvanchal highway on November 16, to inaugurate the Jhansi node of the UP defense corridor on November 19, participated in the CEO conference from November 19 to 21, and laid the foundation stone for Jewar International Airport in Grand Noida on November 25. The Ganga Expressway project is expected to be the country’s longest highway project connecting Meerut in western UP to Prayagraj in eastern UP and is expected to be completed by 2025. The road will pass through 12 districts from west to east UP and the State acquired 94% of the 7,386 hectares of land required for the project. The project will cost Rs 36,230 crore and offers have been finalized for it. Originally a six-lane project, it could be extended to eight lanes and extended to Hardwar in Uttarkhand and also to Ballia in the east in the second phase. On December 21, the Prime Minister would address UP government employees across the state. Sources said discussions were underway about raising the wages of Certified Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Anganwadi workers who took inaccessible paths to ensure vaccination against Covid and ANM services. Sakhis bank was also invited. On December 23, the Prime Minister will be in Varanasi again to deliver a conference on his vision for the agricultural sector and farmers. On December 28, the Prime Minister would travel to Kanpur to inaugurate the 9 km long first stage of the Kanpur metro project and attend the annual convocation of IIT Kanpur.

