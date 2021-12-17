Trump claims people only say Merry Christmas because of him





In a bizarre interview between Newsmax presenter Mike Huckabee and former President Donald Trump, the former Commander-in-Chief claimed he brought home saying “Merry Christmas” and that Jews and Muslims love the holidays as much as the Christians.

The interview, which aired on the right-wing Trump-friendly newsmax cable channel Newsmax, centered on Mr. Huckabee praising Mr. Trump for getting people to say “Merry Christmas” again after an alleged period of time when people wouldn’t.

At the start of the clip, Mr. Huckabee says people have stopped saying “Merry Christmas” as a greeting probably a reference to big business and some people who choose to use “Happy Holidays” as a more inclusive greeting for people who don’t. are not or are not religious. Christian and then commends Mr. Trump for allegedly convincing people to repeat it.

Mr Trump agrees that “the country started with this awakened idea” which he says has kept people and businesses from using Christmas greetings.

“It was embarrassing for these stores to say Merry Christmas, you would have these big chains wanting your money but they don’t mean Merry Christmas,” Mr. Trump said.

The commentary is the latest iteration of the conservative Christmas culture wars that crop up each December, typically marked by the twist of the hand on the phrase “Merry Christmas,” the removal of Christ from Christmas, and often including reviews of the coffee mugs Starbucks.

The former president accepted Mr. Huckabee’s praise and noted that people are apparently saying “Merry Christmas” again, but “they’re not saying anything else, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, you know those names are erased because of madness. ”

He said he encouraged his supporters not to shop in stores that “don’t say Merry Christmas.”

Mr. Trump then goes on to say that “Americans love Christmas” regardless of their spiritual beliefs.

“Whether you are a Muslim, a Christian, a Jew, everyone loves Christmas,” he said.

While the enjoyment of the holiday season is obviously left largely to individual preferences, neither Muslims nor Jewish adherents traditionally celebrate Christmas, as it is primarily a Christian holiday co-opted from previous pagan solstice celebrations.

The interview is interspersed with B-roll footage of Christmas trees wearing nationalist adornments, including one that says “Be Best,” a reference to former First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-bullying campaign, and features soft music on scenes of white families celebrating the holidays.

Due to the lack of research on the subject, it’s difficult to verify virtually everything either of the two men said during the interview. However, the data suggests that most Americans don’t care.

In 2016, when Mr. Trump reportedly just started uprooting ‘happy holidays’ as a greeting, a public policy poll found that over 80% of Americans didn’t care what wording people used. as a holiday greeting.

A 2017 Pew Research poll found that more than half of Americans don’t care about the greetings used by stores during the holidays. According to both polls, the only people who cared were, as you might expect, very strong Conservatives.

Some Christian leaders even support the use of “happy holidays” because it was a more inclusive and therefore more loving way to greet others during the holidays.

In a 2016 editorial on the subject, Rev. JC Austin, vice president for Christian Leadership Training at Auburn Seminary, wrote that the phrase was a better way to exercise the values ​​the holiday is meant to celebrate.

“Using their own logic, if saying ‘Happy Holidays’ is an intentional cultural shift of Christianity, then emphasizing ‘Merry Christmas’ is everyone’s intentional displacement,” he said in The Hill. “If ending political correctness means having the freedom to speak out, then it seems strange that its supporters insist on what others have to say.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-christmas-religion-holidays-huckabee-b1977707.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos