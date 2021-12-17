Bhutan bestows highest civilian honor on Prime Minister Modi

On the occasion of Bhutan’s national holiday, Bhutan has decided to award its highest civilian honor Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo or the Order of Druk Gyaplo to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet today, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering, said that His Majesty spoke the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the highest civilian decoration Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister’s Office of Bhutan said, His Majesty underlined all the unconditional friendship and support Narendra Modi has shown over the years and in particular during the Covid-19 pandemic. Congratulating Narendra Modi, Dr Lotay Tshering said in all interactions that he viewed Mr Modi as a great spiritual human being. He said he was looking forward to celebrating the honor in person.

The AIR correspondent reports that the charismatic figure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won him the admiration of people around the world. As a result, many countries honored him with their highest civilian honors. Likewise, numerous non-governmental organizations and foundations have also awarded him prestigious prizes. In 2016, he received the highest civilian honors from Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

In 2018, he received Palestine’s highest honor. In 2019, the United Arab Emirates awarded the Prime Minister of India the Order of Zyed Prize. In the same year, Russia, Bahrain and the Maldives also awarded Mr. Modi their respective highest civilian honors.

In 2020, Mr. Modi was awarded the prestigious United States of America Legion of Merit. Other prestigious prizes awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at international forums include the Seoul Peace Prize and the Champions of the Earth Award, the United Nations’ highest environmental honor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received the first-ever Presidential Philip Kotler Award, the Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award from the Cambridge Energy Research Associates.