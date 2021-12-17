Capitol Attack Panel subpoena author of PowerPoint coup plan | Attack on the US Capitol





The special House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed Trump’s agent Phil Waldron, the retired Colonel whose PowerPoint urging Donald Trump to declare a national emergency to return to power was sent to the White House chief of staff.

The subpoena to Waldron, requiring documents and testimony, marks the attention of select committees to the PowerPoint and the extent to which document recommendations as reported by the Guardian have been taken into account by the White House or the former president himself.

Bennie Thompson, the select committee chairman, said in the summons letter he wanted to depose Waldron as part of their investigation into the Jan. 6 insurgency and determine the precise nature of his repeated contact with the former leader. Trump Staff Mark Meadows.

Thompson said the select committee was continuing to cooperate with Waldrons in also establishing the nature of his visits to the White House, his briefings to members of Congress and his attendance at meetings held at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC just before January 6. .

The document he allegedly provided to administration officials and members of Congress is an alarming plan to overthrow a national election, Thompson said of PowerPoint. The select committee must hear him.

The select committee subpoenaed Waldron after he became the author of the PowerPoint titled Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for January 6, which ended up in Meadows’ personal inbox and he met Meadows at several times before the Capitol attack.

The PowerPoint recommended in cheeky terms that Trump declare a national security emergency based on electoral fraud lies, and that then Vice President Mike Pence abuse his ceremonial role to stop Bidens certification on the January 6, the Guardian first reported.

The fact that Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint outlining the steps to organize a coup and had met its lead author nearly a dozen times before the Capitol attack is significant because it suggests that the White House of Trump was aware of plans to stop Joe Bidens’ certification. .

Senators and members of Congress should be made aware of foreign interference first, PowerPoint said, at which point Trump could declare a national emergency, declare all electronic votes invalid and ask Congress to agree on a remedy constitutionally acceptable.

The PowerPoint also outlined three options for then-Vice President Mike Pence to abuse his largely ceremonial role during the joint session of Congress on January 6, when Biden was due to be certified president, and fired. unilaterally Trump in the White House.

In a letter to Meadows lawyer George Terwilliger, the select committee noted that among the 6,000 documents produced by Meadows was an email accompanying the PowerPoint stating that it was to be presented on the Hill, a reference to the Congress.

The content of the PowerPoint was finally released to a number of Republican members of Congress on Jan.4, according to a source familiar with the matter. The Washington Post reported that GOP Senator Lindsey Graham was briefed by Waldron himself.

The new subpoena for Waldron comes days after the select committee voted to recommend criminal prosecution for Meadows for his refusal to testify under a subpoena, and Waldron was exposed in the media as lead author of the PowerPoint coup.

In a statement, Terwilliger said Meadows’ involvement with PowerPoint did not extend beyond receiving the presentation in his inbox, although Waldrons claims he has met Meadows on several occasions at the White House seems to undermine this characterization.

