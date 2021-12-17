Boris Johnson news – live: PM accepts responsibility for crushing by-election defeat as new party demands emerge





Boris Johnson says he takes personal responsibility for lost North Shropshire by-election The scandal surrounding Downing Street’s Christmas parties has turned into a farce after Britain’s top civil servant, who is investigating the allegations, allegedly held two events in his office. Simon Case reportedly hosted two parties in his office in December 2020, featuring alcohol and music, a time when households were not allowed to mingle as London was under Level 2 Covid restrictions. This is the latest episode in a seemingly endless string of claims that conservative politicians and staff mingled and celebrated together in violation of the government’s own rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party also suffered a humiliating by-election defeat to the Liberal Democrats in North Shropshire, a seat it held for 200 years. Former MP Owen Paterson left the seat after breaking House of Commons lobbying rules. Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan took the win with a 5,925 majority and 34% swing. Mr Johnson said he took personal responsibility for the loss, but dismissed whether he would resign. Senior Tory MP Sir Roger Gale has warned Mr Johnson he only has one strike left before the party considers ousting him. Follow our live coverage below Key points Show last update



1639761505 Rishi Sunak lands at Heathrow on his way back from California A casually dressed chancellor was pictured after returning to the UK after a trip to sunny California. Rishi Sunak has been accused of missing in action as industries such as the hospitality sector cried for help amid increased restrictions on Plan B coronaviruses. He was broken by The mirror at Heathrow Airport today, and the newspaper reported that its staff in London were struggling to develop a business support program as he made an official four-day trip. Lamiat SabinDecember 17, 2021 5:18 PM 1639758616 Ryanair speaks out on Conservative defeat with #ThePartyIsOver Ryanair offered its two cents of political commentary by comparing one of its low-cost airline seats to the voting map surrounding North Shropshire. He added the hashtag #ThePartyIsOver to his post. This could suggest that the company thinks the Tories in government are about to come out, or that the many Downing Street and Westminster Christmas parties we have heard so much about lately are drawing to a close. Lamiat Sabin17 December 2021 16:30 1639756457 The party investigator himself went to the lockdown Christmas party Britain’s top civil servant Simon Case is investigating allegations that Christmas parties were held in Downing Street last year, but he is now accused of attending a drink himself.The independenthas learned. This is the latest episode in a seemingly endless string of scandals involving Tory politicians and staff mingling and celebrating at a time when London was under Level 2 Covid restrictions. Mr Case reportedly shared drinks with 15 to 20 employees in mid-December 2020, according to two Whitehall officials who attended the event. The informal event, according to a joint investigation byThe independent and Politico, would have taken place at his office and in the waiting room outside 70 Whitehall. Anna isaac has the full story here: Lamiat SabinDecember 17, 2021 3:54 PM 1639755414 I wanted to kick government wholesale in the teeth ‘ A woman from North Shropshire said she voted for the Lib Dems to fight back against the government. She said to the BBC camera: I voted for Helen Morgan, because I wanted to kick the government in the teeth basically yes. One man describes Ms Morgans’ victory as so seismic that the Tories had occupied the seat for 200 years. Another man she voted Conservative before but was not happy with Boris or his government, adding: So yes, it’s time for a change. Lamiat SabinDecember 17, 2021 3:36 PM 1639753333 SNPs Blackford demand investigation into case suppressed in letter to PM In light of accusations that there had been parties in the office of Cabinet Secretary Simon Cases last year, SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford called for the ongoing internal investigation by Mr. . Case. I write in reference to the serious allegations that emerged regarding two parties hosted at the office of cabinet secretaries last December, which the cabinet secretary was present, he wrote in a letter to Boris Johnson. He later added in a document, which he shared in a series of tweets: The cabinet secretary’s internal investigation cannot be trusted and it must now be dropped. The public can absolutely not trust an investigation by someone who was allegedly involved in the very matter under investigation. Sam hancockDecember 17, 2021 3:02 PM 1639752626 Watch: Roger Gale Confirms Sent Letter of Censorship to Prime Minister MP Roger Gale confirms sending letter of no confidence to Boris Johnson Sam hancockDecember 17, 2021 2:50 PM 1639752132 Most defeated anti-lockdown candidates in North Shropshire Anti-foreclosure candidates were eliminated in the North Shropshire by-election, losing their deposits and in some cases winning fewer votes than the Monster Raving Loony Party. The Freedom Alliance, which was formed this year to resist draconian UK government restrictions and attacks on medical freedom, came 12th out of 14 places in the competition, winning 0.15% of the total. In 10th place was the right-wing populist Heritage Party, which also came forward with an anti-containment ticket. Both candidates finished below Howling Laud Hope, leader of the official Monster Raving Loony party, who received 118 votes (0.31%) and placed eighth. One place above was Martin Daubney, the deputy party leader of actor Laurence Foxs Reclaim. Our editor-in-chief of home affairs Lizzie dearden has the full report: Sam hancockDecember 17, 2021 2:42 PM 1639751271 Simon Cases office accused of organizing lockdown parties The cabinet secretary who was tasked with investigating whether the prime minister and his staff broke lockdown rules by hosting parties last year, is now himself trapped in accusations of such events . Political site Guido Fawkes released a report on Friday, claiming that a whistleblower said there had been two events, one of which was planned and organized by staff in Mr Cases’ private office with copious alcohol and music . While Mr Case was not actively participating, the website says, the source claims he spotted the cabinet secretary putting his head in the room to call staff at various times during the party to speak to him. A second event reportedly took place last December and saw staff, once again, drink in Mr Cases’ office before leaving for a drink elsewhere. Mr. Case has yet to comment on the allegations. Sam hancockDecember 17, 2021 2:27 PM 1639749387 Rail fares will increase by 3.8% amid cost of living crisis Moving away from North Shropshire for a moment, the Prime Minister’s government was accused of hitting hard-pressed families with brutal increases in train ticket prices after announcing that rail fares would rise 3.8% from of March 2022. The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed on Friday that rail companies will be allowed to raise prices, despite Britain’s growing cost-of-living crisis, reports Adam forrest. The biggest increase since 2013 comes as the cost of fuel, clothing and food continues to skyrocket, with energy price cap changes expected to increase gas and electricity bills in April . Sam hancockDecember 17, 2021 1:56 PM 1639748315 PM must sort it out in 2022, says senior conservative official Our political journalist Adam forrest has the following: Tory backbench MP Sir Charles Walker said Radio schedules that Boris Johnson has up to a year to settle following the result of the North Shropshire by-elections. The Prime Minister has weeks, months, a year to manage. Every day must be better than the day before, he said. If we continue to make unforced errors over the next three to six months or nine months, it will become much more serious. It’s serious now, but it’s not yet at a critical level. Sam hancockDecember 17, 2021 1:38 PM

