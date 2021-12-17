Suhair, Flottmann Score, NEUFC Win 2-0





Perosevic sees a red for barging into the referee in frustration. Flottmann heads into the ball to double NorthEast United’s lead. Suhair VP hits home to put NEUFC in the lead. Daniel Chima had a great opportunity near half-time but he shot it and the score remains 0-0. SC East Bengal have been the liveliest team since the start.

It’s the bottom line battle as NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal face off at Fatorda Stadium on Friday. NorthEast have won just one in six matches while East Bengal are yet to register a victory.

Face-to-face

The two sides have met twice, with NorthEast United FC winning twice.

Team news

The Highlanders will be without key striker Deshorn Brown who is ruled out with a hamstring injury, midfielder Khassa Camara who has a minor injury and Hernan Santana who has doubts about Friday’s game.

In the SC East Bengal camp, Jackichand Singh is still ruled out while goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja has started training with the squad and could start tomorrow, with Darren Sidoel recovering with the medical team.

Key statistics

SC East Bengals come out with all three points. They have taken the lead in three games this season and have managed to come back winless on three occasions.

Tryst with the first half SC East Bengal have conceded the most first half goals (11) this season so far, while NorthEast United FC have scored four of their six first half goals. -time of his matches this season. .

Key players

NorthEast United FC

Suhair VP: The forward will be crucial for his team to break through SC East Bengals’ defense with his ability to play far and cross inside the box. The 29-year-old has 100 touches in the final third, the highest among NorthEast United players. He also made more passes in the final third than any other NorthEast United player (32).

Hernan Santana: The 31-year-old midfielder is good at holding the ball and has the ability to create scoring chances with his precise crosses. Santana made 20 tackles, 20 interceptions, eight clearances and 10 blocks, with 80% passing accuracy in four games. An influential player on the Highlanders side.

SC East Bengal

Tomislav Mrcela: Mrcela is the heart of SC Bengal East’s defense, making 29 clearances, seven tackles and four steals in addition to scoring one goal in six games.

Antonio Perisevic: No.7 SC East Bengals will be hungry for goals after scoring three goals in six games. The Croatian forward has shot 19 shots, most of them in the league, and will want to convert one against NorthEast United FC.

Match schedules and broadcast details

Match: NorthEast United FC v SC East Bengal

Date: December 17, 2021

Location: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m.

Broadcasting: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online streaming: Disney + Hotstar and JioTV.

