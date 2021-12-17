Trump says American Jews don’t like or care about Israel





US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 22, 2017.

Ronen Zvulun | AFP | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump, in a recently broadcast interview, told an Israeli reporter that “the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel.”

“There are people in this country who are Jewish no longer like Israel,” Trump said in an interview with reporter Barak Ravid.

“I’m going to tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country,” said Trump, a Republican who garnered very strong support from white evangelical voters in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Jews in these elections, on the other hand, are much more likely to vote for Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, respectively, the polls showed. Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus were also more inclined to vote for Biden than for Trump.

Trump made the comments as he contemplates another White House candidacy in 2024, and as he continues to spread the lie that the 2020 vote was illegally rigged against him.

The fundamental laws of Israel define this country as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Every Jew in the world had the right under the law of Israel to emigrate and become a citizen of it.

Snippets of Trump’s interview aired in a new episode of the Unholy podcast: Two Jews on the news, which went live on Friday.

In that interview, Trump said that when he was growing up in New York City, his father Fred, a residential real estate developer, “was very close to many Jews, as it involved real estate in Brooklyn, Brooklyn and the United States. Queens “.

“Lots of Jewish friends, a great love of Israel, which has dissipated over the years for people in the United States,” Trump said.

“I have to be honest, this is a very dangerous thing going on,” he added.

“Israel used to have absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s just the opposite.

“And I think [former President Barack] Obama and Biden did this, ”he added. “And yet in elections they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that the Jewish people, and I have said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel.

“I mean, look at the New York Times. The New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And it’s Jews who run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family,” Trump told Ravid, referring to the family who have managed this newspaper for over a century.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted to Judaism for her marriage to Jared Kushner.

CNBC asked for comment on Trump’s remarks in an interview with his spokesperson, the Israeli Consul General’s Office in New York, the American Jewish Committee, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the New York Times .

