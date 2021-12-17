Xi Jinping meets Li Keqiang, representative of the Ping An China Construction Commendation, Wang Huning and Han Zheng attending the meeting





December 17, 2021 Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 16. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, State Chairman and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, cordially met with representatives of the Ping An China Construction Promotion Conference in Beijing in the aftermath. Midday of 15. Ping An China is making new and bigger contributions. Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting. On December 15, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, Han Zheng and others met with representatives of the Ping An Construction Promotion Conference in China at the Great Hall of the People. in Beijing Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi At 3:30 p.m., Xi Jinping walked into the north hall of the Great Hall of the People and the audience applauded. Xi Jinping greeted the delegates, exchanged cordially with them, and took a group photo with them. On December 15, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, Han Zheng and others met with representatives of the Ping An Construction Promotion Conference in China at the Great Hall of the People. in Beijing Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi The Ping An China Construction Commendation conference was held in Beijing on the morning of the 15th. Guo Shengkun attended the meeting and spoke at the praise meeting. He stressed the need to turn the cordial care of Secretary General Xi Jinping into a strong motivation, to adhere to Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as a guide, and to fully implement the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 19th plenary session and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference. Drawing wisdom from centuries of party struggle, advancing the construction of a higher level of a secure China, ensuring a more secure policy, a more stable society and more tranquility for the people, welcoming the 20th party victory with exceptional results, and come together for the overall construction of socialism. Modernize the country and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and make new and greater contributions. At the meeting, 140 advanced collectives and 129 advanced individuals of Ping An China Construction were praised, 60 Ping An China construction demonstration cities and 160 Ping An China construction demonstration counties were awarded, and 73 cities and counties were awarded praise. received the “Chang’an Cup”. Four congratulated representatives exchanged speeches. Ding Xuexiang, Yang Xiaodu, Chen Xi, Huang Kunming, and Xiao Jie attended the meeting, and Zhao Kezhi, Zhou Qiang, and Zhang Jun attended the meeting and attended the meeting. Source Xinhuanet Xi Jinping meets Li Keqiang, representative of the Ping An China Construction Commendation, Wang Huning and Han Zheng attending the meeting Post navigation

