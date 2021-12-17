China’s Belt and Road Initiative: a slow implosion?





Mass protests swept through Gwadar, a Chinese-dominated Pakistani port city 90 kilometers from the border with Iran, over the past month.

Significantly, these protests fit a pattern of mass protests that over the past decade have swept across the Middle East, a stone’s throw from Gwadar.

Gwadar itself has long been plagued by intermittent protests as well as Baluch nationalist attacks on Chinese nationals and targets.

Where China Cannot Escape Islam

The fact that a local cleric, a member of Pakistan’s oldest Islamist political party, Jamaat-e-Islami, is leading these mass protests, makes matters worse from China’s perspective.

Moreover, the breaking of a ceasefire between the Pakistani government and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), better known as the Pakistani Taliban, raises the specter not only of Baloch nationalists, but also of Baloch nationalists. Pakistani religious activists focusing more on Chinese targets.

Target and kill Chinese construction workers

An attack in August on a bus in northern Pakistan carrying Chinese construction workers was reportedly carried out by the TTP although it did not claim responsibility.

Thirteen people were killed, including nine Chinese nationals. In particular, this attack occurred before the conclusion of a ceasefire since broken between the TTP and Pakistan.

Implications for China in Afghanistan

None of this bodes well for China as it seeks to fight an Islamist regime in Afghanistan that shares a fragment of the border with Xinjiang, China’s northwestern province.

Clearly, China’s efforts to profit from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan are not helped by the fact that the Xinjiang authorities impose a brutal regime in the province.

How Xinjiang torpedoed the great Chinese models of BRI

After all, they are not only trying to wipe out any germ of Islamist thought there, but they are also keen to sinicize the faith with practices that violate Islamic law and practice.

In addition, the Chinese authorities intend to eliminate any sense of ethnic identity or potential nationalist sentiment among the Turkish Muslim population in the Xinjiang region.

China’s geo-economic and geopolitical dreamland

Located at the top of the Arabian Sea, Gwadar is at the heart of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It is supposed to link Xinjiang to the Indo-Pacific and allow the People’s Republic to bypass the Strait of Malacca which is fraught with geopolitical risks and rivalry between great powers.

With a large investment, ranging between $ 45 billion and $ 60 billion, the CPEC corridor involves heavy spending on infrastructure, energy and telecommunications projects.

Trying to reverse the sense of world history (western)

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only the biggest spending of Chinese countries along the Belt and Road, but the geographic hub in the effort to make China the equivalent of all roads leading to Rome.

The ambition is therefore nothing other than to reverse the direction of the history of the (Western) world.

Slowdown of the project and China’s maritime rapacity

Mass protests erupted last month as CPEC-related projects appeared to be slowing down and differences emerged over CPEC between the Pakistani and Chinese governments as questions were raised in Beijing over the viability of the corridors.

The population of Gwadars, mainly Baloch, has long felt that they had no interest in the development of the city.

The fishermen, the mainstay of the town’s traditional economy, have been driven from their traditional fishing waters and replaced by deep-sea trawlers, some of which are believed to be Chinese.

Chinas on the ground go too far

Residents feel humiliated by the multiple security checkpoints to which they must repeatedly identify and register.

The checkpoints were erected to protect the port, Chinese nationals and assets, as well as Pakistani officials. In addition, many fear that they will be further marginalized with an influx of foreigners.

Few local jobs

Meanwhile, Chinese development has produced few local jobs and has done nothing to diversify the economy away from fishing, diesel smuggling, and drug trafficking.

Chinese investments have also failed to improve services in a region where drinking water is scarce and electricity imported from Iran is unreliable.

The demonstrations demand the end of security checks, the reduction of fishing by deep-sea trawlers and the improvement of services.

The larger protest movement

Achieving its BRI ambitions is a game of fire for several key players involved, not just China itself.

After all, the protests in Gwadar fit a pattern of mass protests that over the past decade have swept across the Middle East, a stone’s throw from Gwadar.

These protests, as in Gwadar, expressed no confidence in the political system and the respective national leaders.

They demanded systemic change and, at least at first and with mixed results, forced the resignation of leaders in Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Sudan, Lebanon and Iraq.

Imran Khan’s empty promises

Few in Gwadar believe in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recognition of protesters’ grievances as very legitimate and promise to address them with political leaders in the province.

Neither Mr. Khan nor his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, nor China have, over the years, sought to ensure that the local population has a stake in the Chinese development of Gwadar.

Conclusion

If protests in the greater Pakistani neighborhood are anything to do, protesters are unlikely to take to the streets unless forced to do so by crackdown or external factors like the Covid-pandemic. 19 until they see actions rather than words.

