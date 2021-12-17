The Problem of Extremism in Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan Always Wrong? – Friday times





Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said that force will not eradicate extremism. Instead, he said that unfiltered content on phones contributes to extremism, that young people need to learn ethics and morals, and that there is an urgent need for a single national agenda ( SNC). All of this shows that the Prime Minister is out for lunch again.

Lets visit each of these claims. First, it is true that terrorism is addressed by addressing the root cause of the perceived grievance. In cases like Kashmir or Palestine, the root cause of the grievance is the denial of self-determination by a disenfranchised population or the violation of the human rights of an enslaved minority. The resolution of their problems lies in the respect of their human rights.

However, this does not apply to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), both of whom are not from minority backgrounds. They come from majority backgrounds and want to impose their way of life on others. They target vulnerable minorities and haven’t even spared bloodthirsty children.

Such groups cannot be reasoned; they lost their humanity through a distorted medieval narrative. These groups are attacked with a united front to exclude them from society, along with their putrid ideology. This is how the khawarij (foreigners) were treated by the first Muslims. The solution here is not dialogue but the expulsion or amputation of the Muslim body. Pakistan can learn from the United Arab Emirates about how they are expelling mullahs whose narrative goes against the interests of the state.

Is Unfiltered Cell Phone Content the Root of the Evil?

Second, it is true that the unfiltered content of cell phones allows young people to access nefarious online groups as well as the usual pornographic content. The first, however, is more dangerous than the second. As author CS Lewis wrote: The sins of the flesh are bad, but they are the least bad of all sins. All the worst pleasures are purely spiritual: the pleasure of doing wrong to others, of leading and condescending and spoiling sport, and of backbiting, the pleasures of power, of hatred.

This is also true in Islamic folklore. As evidenced by the story of Zahra, in which a sex worker was absolved but a pious gossip dealer was convicted.

The solution is not to ban online content. Young people will always find ways to access this content. Also, the more something is restricted, the more attractive it becomes.

The solution is not to resort to religious morality either. After all, many of the heinous crimes perpetrated by the TTP and TLP are rationalized through a distorted religious narrative. Such groups have perfected the art of storytelling because they can easily put together ancient texts to justify their course of action. The state lacks the capacity to counter their putrid narrative. Religious scholars affiliated with the state are often seen as cronies, as in the case of scholars like Bin Bayyah and Hamza Yusuf of the United Arab Emirates, who have sanctioned states’ agreement with Israel and turned a blind eye to its atrocities committed in Yemen.

What is needed is to transmit a universal ethic or insaniyat (humanity). In the words of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, there is no religion higher than humanity. The state should focus less on memorizing texts and more on transmitting the values ​​of ajazi (humility), sabr (patience), shukr (gratitude) and khidmat (service).

Many Urdu writers have explored these themes. I think of Dr Arfa Syeda Zehra, my former Urdu teacher. In her interviews, she focused on the evils of riya-kari (exhibition) and mada-parasti (materialism); Pakistanis tend to consume conspicuously instead of being content with sadghi (simple life).

If we try to show tolerance and respect for the life of the Prophet, supporters of TLP and TTP will come up with accounts which show the massacre of Banu Qurayza and the extrajudicial killing of those who insulted the Prophet. All attention would then be focused on a munazara (debate) of competing narratives, where men compete with each other over what is true Islam.

What is needed is to move from commodification and the right to self to humility and service. And this is best done through the wisdom of progressive Pakistani writers like Dr Arfa Syeda Zehra and the life examples of people like the late Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Can SNC deliver?

The intention behind the SNC is a reduction of inequalities in society. Students from various socio-economic backgrounds are expected to follow the same curriculum. It is a noble goal, and that is precisely why it should not be rushed. Instead, it should be democratically controlled by a large group of stakeholders.

The problem is not just with the content, but the way we teach that content, a point rightly raised by my former teacher, Dr Faisal Bari. If it is about imparting all education in Urdu, the same way the French and Germans teach their youth, then the question is whether those who study hayatiyat (biology), tabiyat (physics ) and kimiyat (chemistry) have a better understanding of these subjects than those taught in English? After all, rote learning is as prevalent in Urdu schools as it is in English schools.

What is needed is to encourage students to think for themselves and ask questions, a task at which many of our educators fail miserably. Moreover, this is something the state does not want, as it tries to control independent thinking about the narrative of Islamic and Pakistani studies. In short, the state wants to create servants instead of independent young thinkers, who can freely question and make decisions on their own.

In essence, the Prime Minister does not understand how extremism is reduced, how the concerns of young people are addressed and how a CNS should be democratically controlled instead of urgently imposed.

People like Imran Khan are well described by Nadeem Farooq Paracha (NFP) in his latest column. His comment on Pakistanis, who draw more on postmodernism than democratic or Islamic values, and who make strange bedfellows with political Islamists is worth noting: Many Muslim scholars in the United States embrace ideas postmodernist and post-secular. secularism, liberalism and what they saw as forced modernity. They weren’t old Islamic modernists trying to demonstrate that things like democracy and secularism were inherent in Islam. in which Islamist violence is used, not only by apocalyptic groups, but also by ordinary Muslims to exercise power on a daily basis.

Essentially, Imran Khan comes from that group of people for whom Islam is a reaction to the West as defined by post 9/11 politics rather than a universal call for radical inclusion. Imam Ali is generally quoted for saying that people are either your brothers in the faith or in humanity. It is like the phrase of the Upanishads, vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family). There was a time when Imran Khan brought people together by winning the World Cup in 1992 and establishing the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. But as a politician he has become an embarrassment.

