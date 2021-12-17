Prime Minister Modi thanks Bhutan for highest civilian honor, says India will support him in any way possible – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the King of Bhutan for awarding him the country’s highest civilian decoration, and said India will always cherish the country as one of its closest friends and neighbors and will continue to support its development journey in any way possible. . Modi also conveyed his greetings to the neighboring country on the occasion of his national day. The Prime Minister tweeted that he admired Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and deeply spiritual way of life. “The successive Druk Gyalpos – Their Majesties the Kings – have given a unique identity to the Kingdom and nurtured the special bond of neighborly friendship that our nations share,” he said. Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was delighted to hear “His Majesty pronounce the name of Your Excellency Modiji (Narendra Modi) for the highest civilian decoration, the Order of Druk Gyalpo”. Delighted to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modijis arenarendramodi name of the highest civilian decoration, Order of Druk Gyalpo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia @Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/ru69MpDWlq PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021 Responding to him, Modi said: “Thank you, Lyonchhen! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture and I express my thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan.” Thank you Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture and express my thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan. https://t.co/uVWC4FiZYT Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021 “I have had the privilege to receive the greatest love and affection from our Bhutanese brothers and sisters, and to take this opportunity to convey my greetings to all of them on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of Bhutan,” he said. -he adds. Bhutan’s highest civilian honor joins a long list of awards Modi has received from foreign countries. Last year, Prime Minister Modi received the US Armed Forces’ Legion of Merit Award from the United States Armed Forces, awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service and achievement. In 2019, Russia awarded him its highest civilian honor, the “Order of St. Andrew” award. The United Arab Emirates also awarded Modi its highest civilian honor, the “Order of Zayed Award”, in 2019. He was awarded the “Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud”, Saudi Arabia’s highest honor bestowed on non-Muslim dignitaries, in 2016 and “the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan”, the highest honor Afghan civilian in the same year. He was awarded the “Great Necklace of the State of Palestine”, the highest Palestinian honor bestowed on foreign dignitaries, in 2018 and the “Order of Distinguished Ruler of Nishan Izzuddin”, the Maldives’ highest honor for foreigners. foreign dignitaries in 2019, officials noted. Modi was awarded “the Order of King Hamad of the Renaissance”, Bahrain’s highest honor, in 2019. He has also received numerous distinctions from international organizations and foundations.

