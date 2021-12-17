Xi and Putin summit for autocracy

(Photo by Yin Bogu / Xinhua via Getty Images.)

Last week, the State Department hosted the Summit for Democracy, a long-planned event dedicated to one of the central themes of Joe Bidens’ presidency. According to Biden, the world is currently embroiled in a fight between autocracies and democracies. The virtual gathering was intended to help underpin the latter. This has not escaped the attention of the two main world autocrats: Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin.

This week, Xi and Putin offered a counter-programming in the form of their own virtual summit. While the Bidens online rally was included participants from dozens of countries, Xi and Putin limited their screen-to-screen meeting on December 15 to the two of them. Here are several key takeaways, based on the readings provided by the Chinese and Russian governments.

Xi and Putin have said their partnership is stronger than ever and vowed any effort to sever their relationship will fail.

Xi and Putin have both stressed that their countries’ relations are the best in history, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has apparently brought them closer. Putin added that they enjoy a high degree of strategic mutual trust.

According to a summary prepared by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the two men explained that their cooperation covers a wide field of activities. For example, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which countries have renewed. This treaty and other agreements have ensured that China and Russia support each other in their fundamental interests, thus upholding the national dignity and common interests of the two countries.

Indeed, one could say that even if they have not concluded a formal military alliance, each country is committed to protecting the others. vital interests. Putin listed the ways they have integrated, saying the two countries will continue to strengthen their economic and trade ties, including cooperation in the areas of oil and gas, aerospace finance and aviation, as well as working on major projects of strategic importance. Putin said he would also promote greater synergy between the Eurasian Economic Union, an economic project led by Moscow and intended to help post-Soviet countries, and Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

One line of Chinese reading caught my attention more than any other. It reads: No attempt to sow discord between Russia and China will ever succeed.

Maybe it is swagger. But on the face of it, it’s a blunt refutation of the idea, advanced in some Western foreign policy circles, that the United States can drive a wedge between the two by granting various concessions to Moscow. It should be noted that Putin consistently rejects this proposal. Last month, for example, he argued that both countries benefit a global strategic partnership.

Russia and China are trying to redefine democracy.

As I wrote in the past, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is trying to redefine democracy so that its totalitarian regime qualifies. This rhetorical strategy aims to undermine the meaning of the word democracy at a time when the United States and its allies seek to contrast free forms of government with Beijing-style autocracies. Xi and Putin played the game during their virtual summit.

President Xi stressed that democracy is a noble aspiration and a common value of all mankind, as well as a right enjoyed by the people of all countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in the reading. Whether a country is democratic or not and how best to achieve democracy can only be left to its own people to decide. In other words, China is democratic enough already, thank you very much.

Xi had the audacity to claim that [p]Promoting greater democracy in international relations and defending genuine multilateralism is the expectation of the people and the dominant trend of the time.

Putin reinforced Xis’ talking points. Russia is ready for more communication with China on defending the true democratic rights and interests of all countries, the Chinese article said.

Obviously, neither of the two regimes is truly democratic. Xi and Putin not only try to blur the lines on the meaning of democracy, but they also seek to deflect criticism of their human rights violations. Xi lamented that other anonymous countries (the United States) are trying to meddle in their internal affairs under the pretext of democracy and human rights, thus allegedly violating international law. Xi and Putin have both pledged to counter such efforts through the United Nations and other international bodies, claiming to be the true representatives of multilateralism.