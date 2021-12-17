Boris Johnson takes interview after election disaster as some Tories say he is ‘over’





Boris Johnson is fighting for his political life after a terrible election result which saw some members of his own party say he was “done”. A by-election result in ultra-secure North Shropshire, a decades-long Tory stronghold, saw a Lib Dems victory in a landslide defeat for No 10. Today Johnson faced calls to resign amid fury from his own MPs – but slammed an interviewer when asked why things were wrong. After weeks of allegations of illegal lockdown parties, rule-breaking and general silliness, Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan overthrew a massive Conservative majority of 22,949 in the poll. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson after the sleazy scandal surrounding him last month. The opportunity to capitalize on the issue was seized with both hands by local voters, resulting in Ms Morgan winning 17,957 votes, securing a Lib Dem majority of 5,925. Conservative candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst was a finalist with 12,032 votes while Labor’s Ben Wood received 3,686 votes. In her victory speech, Ms Morgan said: “Tonight the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. “They said loud and clear: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’. Your government, based on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinized, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated.” She said tired Tory voters had united with opponents of the Prime Minister to send a message to Mr Johnson. “Thousands of longtime Conservative voters dismayed at Boris Johnson’s lack of decency and fed up with being taken for granted,” she said. This is a live blog and will be updated. Keep up to date with all the latest local news with our daily newsletter

