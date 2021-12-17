Putin-Xi axis steps up challenge – Taipei Times

This month Russian President Vladimir Putin was isolated from Ukraine in a series of grand summits, but that changed dramatically on Wednesday when Chinese President Xi Jinping () provided strong support, inscribing an emerging Moscow- axis Beijing.

Xis’ alliance with Putin has been one of the key factors that have fueled Russian foreign policy in recent years, which has important implications not only for geopolitics, but also for the global economy.

With the two leaders potentially in office until the 2030s, they may well be seen by future historians as the two dominant figures in international relations during the first three to four decades of the 21st century.

The warmth of bilateral ties is driven by the apparent personal camaraderie between the two, with Putin refusing to attend recent G20 or COP26 summits on Wednesday, stressing his joy at attending the Beijing Winter Olympics at the early next year, as much of the West stages a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record.

Xi welcomed Putin’s support, saying the two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs to raise the voice of global governance higher.

On Ukraine, Xi left no doubt about his position when he said he understood Russia’s concerns to craft security guarantees given NATO’s perceived encroachment on neighbor Moscow .

He added that China and Russia must take more joint actions to more effectively protect our security and interests against Western powers, and welcomed Putin’s strong support for Beijing’s efforts to protect interests. national governments and strongly opposed attempts to drive a wedge between our countries.

While the deadlock at the Ukrainian border could potentially end again next year, as happened in the spring when Russian troops last mobilized in the tens of thousands, this is only in no guaranteed event. Since coming to power nearly a quarter of a century ago, Putin’s mission has attempted to restore Russia’s geopolitical importance through international ploys such as the annexation of Crimea and intervention in Syria

Another continent that Putin is targeting is Africa, seeking to restore Moscow’s influence in the region after it faded in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Putin is keen to consolidate Russia’s economic and political position on the continent, and bilateral trade with Africa has grown significantly over the past decade.

While Putin’s foreign policy escapades have so far at least generally performed well domestically, they have resulted in a much more icy relationship with the West. A key question in the years to come is how the relationship, particularly with Washington, will play out under US President Joe Biden, who will remain in office until at least early 2025, but may not choose to do so. re-elect in their 80s.

As the Biden-Putin summit pointed out last week, the most likely outcome is a continuation of the frigid relationship, and Putin, 69, might already be thinking about the next US president, hoping for another non-figure. -conformist more in line with his interests, potentially even Bidens’ predecessor, Donald Trump, again.

The Russian leader knows he could still see several more US presidents if he wins two more terms, by which time he would even overtake Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at the helm.

Yet while Putin appears firmly entrenched, if not impregnable, many challenges remain. The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a major challenge, including after a massive wave of infections in recent weeks.

This underlines that he is far from certain of serving until 2036, especially if his political luck turns south, fueled by a potential foreign policy mishap or domestic economic difficulties.

To maintain his grip on power, it seems likely that Putin will continue to rely on the playbook that has served him well so far: forging a sense of post-Cold War patriotism whose current build-up nears from Ukraine might be just the latest example.

This could have profound implications, especially given his growing closeness to Xi, who is another potential president for life. The closeness of their relationship is one of the main reasons why the freeze seems unlikely to thaw in Russia’s relations with the West.

Against this backdrop, Putin is increasingly asserting Russian power in other parts of the world, from the Asia-Pacific region to Africa and the Americas, doubling his support for longtime allies who are enemies of the West, especially Venezuela, Syria, North Korea and Iranian.

The implications of Putin’s long period in power therefore go well beyond the political landscape at home in Russia and abroad close to Ukraine. The main foreign legacy of his presidency will likely be the much closer relationship with Beijing, which poses a much broader and potentially defining challenge for the West over the next two decades.

Andrew Hammond is associated with the London School of Economics and Political Sciences’ Foreign Policy Think Tank, LSE IDEAS.