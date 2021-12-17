Jewish people “no longer love Israel”, run New York Times





Former President Donald Trump said the Jewish people “no longer love Israel”. He also said that Jews “run the New York Times”. The comments, which echo anti-Semitic tropes and conspiracy theories, came in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on American Jews in a recent interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid published on Friday by the “Unholy: Two Jews on the news” podcast.

“People in this land who are Jews no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than Jews in this land. Israel used to have absolute power over Congress. think it’s the exact opposite, “Trump told Ravid.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel,” he continued.

“The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they are the Jews who run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family, ”Trump continued, referring to AG Sulzberger, editor and chairman of the newspaper.

Trump’s comments play into an anti-Semitic trope that Jews have greater allegiance to Israel than their own home country, otherwise known as “double loyalty.” Many American Jews have already condemned similar rhetoric from the former president. His comments also echo anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that Jews control the media.

After playing an audio clip of Trump’s interview, Ravid shared his thoughts with podcast hosts.

“It’s not just whether you are Jewish or not. It’s a lot about whether you are liberal or conservative,” Ravid said. “I think for Trump to be a liberal is a much bigger sin than to be a Jew, but what can you do. They are the same people.”

Ravid noted that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is Jewish and that his daughter, Ivanka, has converted to Judaism. Both held senior positions in the White House during the Trump administration.

“At the end of the day, they were kind of stuck in the middle, which meant they were liberals in a conservative administration,” Ravid said of the couple. “I think they were sort of playing on both camps, if not officially. And I think more than that, they’re very aware of the strong sides of Trump and his weaker sides. And they were, again, I think they were trying their best to balance it out somehow. “

Trump had previously made fun of Kushner about his background, telling a White House meeting that “Jared is more loyal to Israel than to the United States,” according to the book by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, ” Peril “.

Trump made similar sarcastic remarks about Jews in the United States. According to a Washington Post report published in September 2020, Trump once said that Jews “are there for themselves” and “stick together” in front of his administration officials after a phone call with Jewish lawmakers .

In April 2019, Trump told an audience of American Jews that then Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu was “your prime minister.” In August of the same year, Trump called Democratic Jews “disloyal.”

Trump also took issue with the fact that he did not receive a larger share of the Jewish vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“Look at what I did with the embassy in Jerusalem and what I did with so many other things. Israel never had a best friend, and yet I got 25% of [Jewish] vote, ”he said on a call with religious groups in September. Trump was referring to his administration’s decision to move the US Embassy in Israel from the city of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, completed in May 2018. The policy pleased Israel but sparked widespread outrage among Palestinians.

