Pressure on Boris Johnson after British Tories shocked by by-elections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons, the Conservative Party, suffered a crushing defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was deemed a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and spike in COVID-19 infections.

Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan overturned a Tory majority of nearly 23,000 in the last election to win Thursday’s contest in North Shropshire, a rural area in North West England which was represented by a nearly Tory continuously since 1832. The election was called after the former Conservative Member of Parliament resigned amid a corruption scandal.

The result will increase the pressure on Mr Johnson just two years after his re-election with a seemingly unassailable majority of 80 seats in the UK Parliament. But his authority has been shaken in recent weeks by allegations he and his staff attended Christmas parties last year as the country was on lockdown, efforts to shield an ally from allegations of illegal lobbying. and suggestions that he improperly accepted donations to fund the lavish renovation. from his official residence.

Against this backdrop, supporters and opponents are questioning Mr Johnson’s handling of the pandemic after coronavirus infections hit record highs this week as the highly transmissible variant of omicron swept across the UK

Tonight, the people of North Shropshire spoke on behalf of the British people, Ms Morgan said in her victory speech. They said loud and clear, Boris Johnson, the party is over. Your government, based on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinized, it will be contested, and it can and will be defeated. ‘”

Thursday’s result is the Conservatives’ second partial electoral defeat this year. In June, Liberal Democrat Sarah Green won a by-election in Chesham and Amersham, a constituency in north-west London that has been a traditional stronghold of the Tories.

Mr Johnson became Minister Pime almost two and a half years ago, enjoying his backing for Brexit and his carefully curated image as a clumsy but sympathetic politician.

He consolidated his position by calling early elections just five months later after parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement he had negotiated with the European Union. The Conservatives won 365 seats in the election, 80 more than all the other parties combined.

But Brexit is no longer the central issue of British policy.

Many voters are frustrated after two years of a pandemic that has claimed more than 145,000 lives, triggered a series of lockdowns and damaged the economy.

Tory lawmakers rebelled earlier this week, with 99 members of the Johnsons party voting against his proposal to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter nightclubs and major events. The measure was passed only because the opposition Labor Party supported it.

Then there are the scandals and missteps that have made Johnson look more like someone who’s lost control than his favorite character of a slightly disheveled leader who is so busy he doesn’t take control. trouble combing your hair.

He was forced to apologize last month after trying to change parliamentary rules to avoid censorship from Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson who lobbied government agencies on behalf of the companies he worked for. Paterson ultimately resigned, triggering the by-election in North Shropshire.

Johnson has since been rocked by a slew of reports alleging that he and his staff attended Christmas parties last November and December at a time when COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible for everyone to visit friends or even comforting dying relatives in the hospital.

Johnson initially blocked off, saying there were no parties and no rules were broken. After a video was released in which staff members appeared to shed light on the violations, Johnson was forced to request an investigation.

Even some members of Johnson’s own party have had enough now.

Roger Gale, a Tory lawmaker since 1983, said the result in North Shropshire was a clear indication the public was not happy with the way Mr Johnson was running government.

I think this should be seen as a referendum on the performance of prime ministers, and I think the prime minister is now in the last resort, Mr Gale told the BBC. He already has two strikes. Earlier this week in the House of Commons vote, now this one. One more shot and let’s go.

But Charles Walker, another Tory MP, said the result was more about the anger and fatigue people feel after two years of the pandemic.

While acknowledging that mistakes were made, Walker stressed that it is not unusual for the ruling party to suffer defeats in by-elections.

Whenever there is a result like this, people say it’s seismic, people say it’s a shock wave, it’s a tsunami of change, and sometimes it is. and sometimes that’s not the case, he told the BBC. I don’t think we can read too much.